Global $1.69 Bn Hydrofluoric Acid Markets to 2030 - Increasing Consumption of Hydrofluoric Acid in the Production of Fluorochemicals and Fluorine Components

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Grade (Anhydrous, Diluted), by Application (Fluorocarbon, Metal Pickling), by Region (North America, EU, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrofluoric acid market size is expected to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2030 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.6%

Increasing the consumption of hydrofluoric acid in the production of fluorochemicals and fluorine components worldwide is likely to boost the demand over the forecast period. It is an aqueous form of hydrogen fluoride and is mainly used for industrial purposes, such as metal cleaning, glass etching, and electronics production among others. It is also used in home rust removers.

There are mainly two grades of the product available in the market; anhydrous and diluted hydrofluoric acid. The demand for anhydrous hydrofluoric acid is rising as it is less toxic and provides better quality at low temperatures.



A rise in the production level of fluorochemicals in the U.S. and Germany is further favoring the global demand. In the Asia Pacific region, the increasing production of fluorocarbons and the presence of large-scale manufacturers are expected to boost the market growth.

The product demand is anticipated to rise in India during the forecast period on the account of the increasing production of aluminum and aluminum products wherein hydrofluoric acid is a key raw material. The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous players in both developed and developing economies.

Key players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase their presence throughout the value chain. The majority of the industry players are focusing on product advancements aiming at the development of new products with eco-friendly characteristics to cater to a broader application market.



Hydrofluoric Acid Market Report Highlights

The anhydrous grade segment accounted for the largest share of the global revenue in 2021 due to the rising demand in various applications, such as surfactants, fluorochemicals, and metal cleaners among others

Metal pickling emerged as the fastest-growing application segment in 2021 and is likely to witness a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the high growth in steel production in the past few years

Fluorocarbon emerged as the largest application segment in 2021 due to the increased production levels across different countries including China, India, the U.S., and Germany

Moreover, the rising demand for air conditioning and refrigerating systems is expected to drive the segment

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the abundance of raw material along with the presence of numerous large-scale manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Hydrofluoric Acid Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Hydrofluoric Acid Market : Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Hydrofluoric Acid Market : Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Hydrofluoric Acid Market : Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Hydrofluoric Acid Market : Competitive Analysis



Chapter 8. Hydrofluoric Acid Market : Competitive Landscape

Daikin

Dongyue Group

Honeywell International

Lanxess

Solvay

Sinochem Group

Mexichem

Yingpeng Group

Stella Chemifie Corporation

Fluorchemie Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8f8qb

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900