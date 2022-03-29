Global Lighting Contract Market 2022: Top 250 Architectural Companies and Lighting Designers Including LightBox, Electrolight, Schreder and Signify

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Contract: Top 250 Architectural Companies and Lighting Designers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The first part of the report provides an overview of the contract market for lighting fixtures, identifying its main segments as well as the leading lighting players operating in the business, for which short descriptions and a list of recent projects are available.
The second part of the report aims at profiling, through targeted short descriptions, around 100 top Architectural and Design Offices and over 150 Lighting Design practices, either primarily specialized in lighting services or that have not lighting as their primary focus, but that engage frequently in designing luminaires. Where relevant, projects samples and co-operational activities have been highlighted.
The segments considered in the report are: retail and luxury shops, hospitality (hotels, restaurants and bars), office, private residences, auditoriums/theatres/cinemas, marine (yachts and cruise ships), large infrastructure (airports, schools/universities, health care facilities public spaces), and art and museum spaces.
Profiles include: Company name, headquarters, Website, Main branches, Lighting partners, Recent projects, Projects in progress, Category, Size, Short history.
Geographical areas covered: Europe, America, Asia and Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
Market evolution
Lighting market: basic data and activity trend 2014-2024
- Total lighting fixtures market and LED-based lighting, 2014-2021 estimated data and 2022-2024 forecasts
Contract lighting market
- Contract lighting market 2018-2021 estimated data and 2022-2023 forecast
- Estimated Contract Lighting market, 2021. Comparison with total lighting fixtures and LED-based lighting
Competition system analysis
- Top players (with a worldwide foothold)
- Top in America
- Top in AsiA
- Top in Europe
- Top in High end
- More in Residential and Hospitality ContracT
- More in Retail and Art & Museums
- More in Office, Healthcare, Schools
- More in architectural outdoor
- Estimated contract lighting sales for 60 among the leading companies
ARCHITECTURE AND LIGHTING DESIGN STUDIOs
Europe
- Architectural and design offices (Top players, Mid-sized players, Small players)
- Lighting designers (Top players, More players)
America
- Architectural and design offices (Top players, More players)
- Lighting designers
Asia and Rest of the World
- Architectural and design offices (Japan, China and Hong Kong, Other countries)
- Lighting designers (Japan, China and Hong Kong, India, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East)
Companies Mentioned
- Acuity Brands
- AFRY
- Akari+Design
- Al Moosa
- Antonio Citterio/Patricia Viel
- Arcibella
- Artemide
- Arup
- Atelier Oi
- Bamo
- Bega
- Bilkey Linas
- Buro Happold
- David Chipperfield Architects
- DHA Designs
- DL2A
- DPA Lighting
- Ecosense
- Electrolight
- Experiense Brands
- Fagerhult
- Flos
- FPOV
- Foster+Partners
- Gensler
- HBA
- Herzog & De Meuron
- HGA
- HLB Lighting Design
- Hoare Lea
- Iguzzini
- Into Lighting
- Klaasen
- KSLD,Kluger Ning
- LED Linear
- Les Eclaragistes
- LightBox
- Light Cibles
- Light Collab
- Lightswitch
- L&E Libeskind
- Lighting and Equipment
- Libeskind
- Lightscape
- Licht Kunst
- LPA
- Miki Matsushita
- One Works
- L'Observatoire International
- NA Lightsyle. Opple
- Panasonic Life Solutions,
- Peter Silling,Regent
- Schreder
- Speirs+Majors
- Sweco
- Signify
- Solo Office Interiors
- Toh Design
- Trilux
- Ulrike Brandi
- Viabizzuno
- Yamagiwa
- Xal Zaha Hadid Architects.
