Global Environmental Consulting Market to 2025 - Analysis by Type and Region

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global environmental consulting market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the global environmental consulting market by value, by segment and by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of environmental consulting market by value.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global environmental consulting market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global environmental consulting market includes players like AECOM, Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and John Wood Group.



Environmental consulting facilitates the end-user to manage necessary compliances owing to the rise in recognition of climate change and environmental damage. Additionally, the companies require the consultant to reduce the damage caused by their operations to surrounding environments. Some of the major areas of environmental consulting applications are: environmental management system, geotechnical, green claims and contaminated claims.



Furthermore, the environmental consulting services provide numerous goods and services. The environmental consulting services market is bifurcated into, site remediation consulting services, water and waste management consulting services, environment management, compliance and due diligence and others environmental consulting services.



The global environmental consulting market has showcased the high growth during the previous years and projections are made that the market would rise progressively in the forecasted years. The global environmental consulting market is predicted to augment owing to rising urbanization, surging consumer awareness, growth in smart cities spending, increase in electronic waste, initiative to save environment and growth in stringent environmental laws.



Conversely, the growth of global environmental consulting market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are systems and information technology interruption and lack of trained experts.



Moreover, some of the latest trends in the market are: rise in carbon emission, decline in fossil fuel and government initiatives and regulations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Environmental Consulting: An Overview

2.1.1 Environmental Consultancy Application

2.2 Environmental Consulting Services: An Overview

2.3 Environmental Consulting Services Segment: An Overview

2.4 Environmental Consulting Services Industry Personnel: An Overview

2.5 Advantages of Environmental Consulting Services: An Overview



3. Global Environmental Consulting Market Analysis

3.1 Global Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Environmental Consulting Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Environmental Consulting Market by Segment (Water and Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence and Others)

3.1.3 Global Environmental Consulting Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe)

3.2 Global Environmental Consulting Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Environmental Consulting Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Environmental Consulting Market by Value

4.3 Western Europe Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Western Europe Environmental Consulting Market by Value

4.4 Eastern Europe Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Eastern Europe Environmental Consulting Market by Value



5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Impact on Global Environmental Consulting Market

5.1.1 Response of Market Players

5.1.2 New Trends and Opportunities



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Urbanization

6.1.2 Surging Consumer Awareness

6.1.3 Growth in Smart Cities Spending

6.1.4 Rise in Electronic Waste

6.1.5 Initiative to Save Environment

6.1.6 Environmental Laws

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Systems and Information Technology Interruption

6.2.2 Lack of Trained Experts

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rise in Carbon Emission

6.3.2 Decline in Fossil Fuel

6.3.3 Government Initiatives and Regulations



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Environmental Consulting Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Environmental Consulting Market Players Digital Strategy



8. Company Profiles

8.1 AECOM

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Fluor Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 John Wood Group

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

