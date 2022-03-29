Live Streaming Market Size to Hit $4290 Million by 2028 | Live Streaming Industry CAGR of 23.50% between 2022-2028 | Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Live Streaming Market finds that the increasing mobile devices and internet user are expediting market growth. Primarily driven by the surging popularity of e-sports and video games, the total global Live Streaming Market is estimated to reach USD 4290 Million by 2028.



The market stood at a revenue of USD 988.00 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.50%.

Furthermore, the increase the consumer base for live streaming content supported by government incentives is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global Live Streaming Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Live Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Offering Model (B2B, B2C), by Streaming Type (Audio, Video, Game), by Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Education, Sports & Gaming, Government), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increase in Penetration of Mobile Devices and Internet Users to Fuel Global Live Streaming Market

According to the 2021 report by GSMA Association, 51% of the world's population which is almost 4 billion people were using mobile internet by the end of 2020. It estimated an increase of 225 million users as compared to statistics of 2019. Mobile internet use is growing gradually year on year in lower-middle-income economies, which account for about three quarters of the connected population. Furthermore, as per the survey in lower-middle-income economies, the frequency of online activities has increased with more data-intensive activities, such as video calling, live music streaming and watching live videos online. Additionally, it estimated that by the end of 2020, 4G coverage increased to 84% which is only eight percentage points less than that for 3G and even the 5G networks is expanding with a global 5G coverage increased from 5% in 2019 to 17% in 2020 mainly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing mobile devices and internet user in turn is expected to support the growth of the market in the years to come.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Live Streaming market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.50% during the forecast period.

The Live Streaming market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 988.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4290 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Live Streaming market.



Driver: Surging Popularity of E-sports and Video Games to Stimulate Market Growth

The surging popularity of e-sports and video games is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Live Streaming Market in the years to come. This is attributable to the easy availability and access of games on the internet along with increase in awareness about e-sports among the consumers. However, lack of literacy and digital skills, as well as affordability and high content creation cost and threat of content piracy are expected to restrain the growth of the market in the near future. Moreover, growth in demand for real-time video services with increase in data usage due to the global pandemic coupled with increased invest in network upgrades and expanding 3G, 4G and 5G coverage in few markets is further expected to support the growth of the market in within the estimated timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the next gen tech industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/live-streaming-market-1412

The report on Live Streaming Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Live Streaming Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global Live Streaming Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rapid growth of cloud-based streaming services in the region. Furthermore, presence of major players in internet connectivity solutions is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. China dominates the APAC region. This is owing to the growing preference for online streaming services over traditional TV in emerging economies like India and China. Additionally, increasing number of online gamers and rise in online gaming is also anticipated to support the growth of the Live Streaming Market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Live Streaming Market:

Meta (U.S.)

YouTube (US)

Flux Broadcast (U.K.)

Twitch Interactive Inc. (U.S.)

Dacast (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Stream Hatchet SLU (Spain)

Huya Inc. (China)

Afreecatv Corp. (South Korea)

Empire Video Productions

LLC (US)

Dailymotion (France)

Stream shark (Australia)

Tiktok (U.S.)

Vimeo Inc. (U.S.)

Pluto Inc. (U.S.)

Event Streaming.TV (Wave FX Ltd.) (U.K.)

Vos Cast (U.S.)

Box cast (U.S.)

Uplynk (U.S.)

Wowza (U.S.)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Live Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Offering Model (B2B, B2C), by Streaming Type (Audio, Video, Game), by Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Education, Sports & Gaming, Government), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Recent Developments:

· December, 2021: Facebook announced a slew of new creator features, including Featured Links in live-stream broadcasts, new ways for creators to interact with fan comments, additional funding for rising stars, guest chats in posts, new follow recommendations and more.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Live Streaming Market?

How will the Live Streaming Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion's share of the Live Streaming Market?

What is the Live Streaming market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Live Streaming Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled "Live Streaming Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 988.00 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4290 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 23.50% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Component

• Platform

• Services



• Offering Model

• B2B

• B2C



• Streaming Type

• Audio

• Video

• Game



• Vertical

• Media & Entertainment

• Education

• Sports & Gaming

• Government

• Fitness



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Meta (U.S.)

• YouTube (US)

• Flux Broadcast (U.K.)

• Twitch Interactive, Inc. (U.S.)

• Dacast (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Stream Hatchet SLU (Spain)

• Huya Inc. (China)

• Afreecatv Corp. (South Korea)

• Empire Video Productions, LLC (US)

• Dailymotion (France)

• Streamshark (Australia)

• Tiktok (U.S.)

• Vimeo, Inc. (U.S.)

• Pluto Inc. (U.S.)

• EventStreaming.TV (WaveFX Ltd.) (U.K.)

• VosCast (U.S.)

• Boxcast (U.S.)

• Uplynk (U.S.)

• Wowza (U.S.)



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

