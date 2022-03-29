XPO Logistics Awarded VETS Indexes Employer Status

GREENWICH, Conn., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been awarded VETS Indexes Recognized Employer status for 2022. The designation honors XPO's strong record of hiring members of the military community.

Dennis McCaffrey, XPO's senior vice president, enterprise sales management, and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said, "We're honored to be named a VETS Indexes Recognized Employer for our commitment to recruiting veterans entering the civilian workforce. We value the many contributions of veterans at XPO, and we're committed to developing those transitioning from the military to our team."

"XPO's business practices demonstrate an outstanding commitment to the military community," said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. "One of the best ways to support veterans is to connect them with fulfilling careers."

XPO has been named a bronze-level Military Friendly® Employer by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business that connects military veterans with employers. The company's recruiters are trained in military culture and connect with veterans through XPO's partnership with military.com , targeted hiring events and XPO's LinkedIn Military Life page. In addition, the company provides a dedicated recruitment site for veterans at xpo.jobs/military , with a tool that matches military experience to employment opportunities, and an application that encourages self-identification as a veteran.

VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on an analysis of performance in five areas: veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring; veteran employee development and retention; veteran-inclusive company policies and culture; support for members of the National Guard and Reserves; and military spouse and family support. Selections are made by VETS Indexes, an independent provider of environmental, social and governance indexes for business and investor communities.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. XPO is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 727 locations and 41,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .