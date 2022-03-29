Orgenesis Schedules 2021 Fiscal Year Business Update Conference Call

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. ORGS ("Orgenesis" or the "Company"), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announced that it will host a conference call at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 to discuss the company's financial results for the 2021 fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as the company's corporate progress and other developments.
The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and using entry code 863051. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2585/45024 or on the Company's Investor Events section of the website here.
A webcast replay will be available on the Company's Investor Events section of the website (https://ir.orgenesis.com/events#/) through Wednesday, March 29, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 45024.
About Orgenesis
Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. www.orgenesis.com.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to further develop ranpirnase; our reliance on, and our ability to grow, our point-of-care cell therapy platform; our ability to develop cell-based and antiviral technologies; our ability to effectively use the net proceeds from the sale of Masthercell; our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability; the development of our POCare strategy; the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans; our partners' ability to develop therapies based on our point-of-care cell therapy platform; technology not functioning as expected; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to satisfy the rigorous regulatory requirements for new procedures and therapies; our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.
IR contact for Orgenesis:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021
Orgs@crescendo-ir.com
Communications contact for Orgenesis
Image Box Communications
Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall
Tel +44 (0)20 8943 4685
neil@ibcomms.agency / michelle@ibcomms.agency
