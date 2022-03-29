Aerojet Rocketdyne Recognized as America's Most Trusted Aerospace & Defense Company

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD, has been recognized as the number one most trusted aerospace and defense company in America by Newsweek. This prestigious award from Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, evaluated publicly traded U.S. corporations with $500 million or more in annual revenue through an independent survey of 50,000 U.S. residents.
"I'm so proud of the entire Aerojet Rocketdyne team of nearly 5,000 employees for this well-deserved recognition," said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. "Our organization is successful because we have earned the trust of our customers, shareholders and employees, and we've achieved that through an unwavering commitment to safety and the highest standards of ethical conduct. As we push the boundaries of what's possible in space exploration and support the warfighters who defend our nation, we will work every day to continue upholding the values that define our great company."
A total of 110,000 independent evaluations were submitted for America's Most Trusted Companies 2022, rating companies on three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. The full list, which honors 400 companies across 22 industries, is available on Newsweek's website at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-trusted-companies-2022.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD, is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.
Media Contact:
Steve Warren, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 703-650-0278
Steven.Warren@Rocket.com
