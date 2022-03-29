OTC Markets Group Welcomes Arizona Sonoran Copper Company to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Arizona Sonoran Copper Company ASCUASCUF, a company with an objective to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



Arizona Sonoran Copper Company begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ASCUF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Nick Nikolakakis, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer commented, "We are pleased to now provide our current and potential shareholders, the opportunity to trade Arizona Sonoran shares on a US platform. This is another milestone completed by the team at Arizona Sonoran, enabling investors to participate in the advancement of our brownfield Cactus Mine Project, based in Arizona. The Company now has Blue Sky compliance in a majority of US states which improves our access to US-based Investment Advisors and investors seeking to increase their exposure to US-based Copper developers."

Berns & Berns acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com