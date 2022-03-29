Diesel Engine Market Outlook 2022: Manufacturers, Production, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Sulzer, MAN, Caterpillar, Mitsubishi, Rolls–Royce, MTU, Cummins, AEG, BMW Marine, Honda, Chrysler, DESA company, Detroit Diesel, Doosan Group, Nissan Marine, McCulloch Motors Corporation, Mercury Marine, Yamaha Motor Company, Volvo, Toyota, Suzuki, Shanghai Diesel Engine, Scania AB, Isuzu
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Diesel Engine - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.
Diesel Engine Market Statistics
|Imports
|$15,817.8 Million USD
|Exports
|$17,262.7 Million USD
|Top Importers
|China, U.S., Italy
|Top Exporters
|Japan, UK, U.S.
Diesel Engine Market Size
The global market for diesel engines soared to $X in 2021, jumping by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the total consumption indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, consumption reached the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA
Diesel Engine Production
In value terms, production of diesel engines declined slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, production reached the peak level of $X. from 2012 to 2021, global production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA
Diesel Engine Exports
Exports
Global exports of diesel engines soared to X units in 2021, growing by X% compared with 2020 figures. Over the period under review, exports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at X units in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA
In value terms, exports of diesel engines skyrocketed to $X in 2021. In general, exports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.
Exports by Country
In 2021, the largest diesel engines supplying countries worldwide were Japan ($X), the UK ($X) and the U.S. ($X), together accounting for X% of global exports. China, South Korea, Italy and India lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
Export Prices by Country
The average export price for diesel engines stood at $X per unit in 2021, shrinking by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2020 an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per unit, and then shrank remarkably in the following year.
Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was South Korea ($X per unit), while China ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.
From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
Diesel Engine Imports
Imports
In 2021, supplies from abroad of diesel engines was finally on the rise to reach X units for the first time since 2017, thus ending a three-year declining trend. In general, total imports indicated temperate growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, imports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.
In value terms, imports of diesel engines amounted to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.
Imports by Country
China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Italy ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global imports. Germany, France, the UK, Canada, Japan, India, Belgium, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Portugal lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
Import Prices by Country
In 2021, the average import price for diesel engines amounted to $X per unit, falling by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price recorded a noticeable reduction. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2009 an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, import price reached the peak level of $X per unit. from 2010 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices remained at a lower figure.
Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per unit), while Portugal ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.
From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
About IndexBox
IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.
For more information, please visit
Website https://www.indexbox.io
Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/
Product Coverage
Diesel engines, other than for motor vehicles and aircrafts; engines for marine propulsion, compression-ignition internal combustion piston engines (diesel or semi-diesel engines); compression-ignition internal combustion piston engines (diesel or semi-diesel engines), of a kind used for other than marine propulsion.
