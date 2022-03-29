Delta Data Software Announces CEO Transition

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Data, a leading pooled investment fund software provider, today announced that Whitfield Athey has stepped down as CEO of the company. He will be succeeded by Cameron Routh, most recently Head of Tax Solutions at Refinitiv. Cameron is an experienced fintech executive and entrepreneur, with strong go-to-market experience, who has successfully grown and sold multiple companies, including GainsKeeper and Scivantage. He will lead Delta Data as CEO after Delta Data's acquisition in December, 2021 by Terminus Capital Partners, a growth-oriented software private equity firm.



"We thank Whitfield for his over seven years of service as CEO of Delta Data, during which time the company significantly expanded its customer base and product capabilities," said Alex Western of Terminus Capital Partners, on behalf of the board. "We are delighted to welcome Cameron Routh to Delta Data as CEO. His successful track record of leadership, customer success, and growth are exactly what we need to carry the company forward, as we progress toward our vision for Delta Data to be the best pooled investment fund software company in the world," he adds.

Most recently, Cameron Routh was Head of Tax Solutions for Refinitiv, a global provider of financial software and risk solutions. Refinitiv acquired Scivantage in March 2021 where, for over 14 years, Cameron served as Chief Commercial Officer, EVP of Corporate Development, and Managing Director of Strategic Products. Of note, he established the Maxit Cost Basis Reporting platform and scaled it to mid-double-digit recurring-revenue business. Earlier in his career, he co-founded GainsKeeper, which was acquired by Wolters Kluwer in 2002.

Cameron currently serves on the board of Cure ATRT Now, a non-profit organization supporting pediatric brain cancer research. Originally from Amherst, MA, Cameron earned his BA in History from Boston University and his MBA from the University of Chicago.

"It's an honor to join the outstanding team at Delta Data, and I look forward to building on the great foundation and growth potential in the business. Delta Data has long been one of the most trusted names in back-end solutions for the pooled funds industry, counting many of the industry's top names as clients. I'm excited to broaden those relationships, as well as introduce new clients to Delta Data's mission critical solutions for staying ahead of regulatory and technology change," said incoming CEO Cameron Routh.

About Delta Data

Delta Data provides back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund industry, supporting four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and four of the top five US investment managers. Delta Data's industry-vetted SaaS integrated technology suite enables financial companies to control the dynamic environment of regulatory change and risk associated with internal and external data management. www.deltadata.com

About Terminus Capital Partners:

Terminus Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector. https://www.terminuscp.com/

Media Contact:

For Terminus Capital Partners or TAP Software Holdings: media@terminuscp.com

For Delta Data Software: slundin@deltadatasoft.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebd8269f-4f21-4e86-a5df-8509e36bba98