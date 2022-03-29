Miromatrix Moves into New Headquarters Complete with In-House Manufacturing Capabilities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO, a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced they have moved into a new headquarters complete with in-house manufacturing capabilities in suburban Minneapolis.



"Our new headquarters, complete with an in-house manufacturing facility, represents a critical step along our path to ultimately delivering our bioengineered organs to patients," said Jeff Ross Ph.D, Miromatrix's CEO. "As we prepare to support the first-ever in-human clinical trial with bioengineered organs, our new facility will allow us to control our development timelines and production quality. The need for organ transplants is greater than ever, and Miromatrix is proud to be one of a small group of companies at the forefront of developing alternatives to human donor organ transplants."

The state-of-the-art headquarters encompasses 42,000 square feet and includes 11,000 square feet dedicated to a world-class in-house manufacturing facility. The new headquarters provides Miromatrix employees across multiple functional areas a single location where they can collaborate as they aim to be the first company to develop bioengineered organs approved for patients in need of an organ transplant. The new headquarters will provide adequate capacity to manufacture bioengineered organs for pre-clinical and clinical trial stages of development, and it will be maintained to the same standard as the Company's previous cGMP manufacturing facility that received ISO 13485 certification.

Miromatrix will hold a ribbon cutting and open house ceremony at their new headquarters starting at 3pm Central Time on April 27, 2022 to inaugurate the facility's opening. Miromatrix's CEO, Jeff Ross Ph.D., senior executives, staff, and partners will be attending to mark the occasion.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

