Global Commercial Lending Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Lending Market by Type, Enterprise Size and Provider: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A commercial loan is a type of financial instrument that business owners can use to meet short-term cash requirements. Approved funds can be used to boost working capital, purchase new machinery, construct new infrastructure, cover operating costs, and other expenses. In addition, these loans can be secured and unsecured type of loans. Moreover, lenders have to evaluate a borrower's capacity to use the money successfully to produce extra cash flow and pay debt commitments.



With access to large sum of money, commercial lending is being widely preferred by businesses and enterprises, which propels growth of the market. In addition, shorter application processes and documentation makes it very convenient for businesses to apply for loans. These factors notably contribute toward growth of the commercial lending market.



However, strict qualifying criteria by banks and financial institutions to adhere rules & regulations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the lending industry is introducing a gradual shift toward a digital economy across several countries. In addition, technological advancements in the lending industry for personal as well as business loans are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The commercial lending market is segmented into type, enterprise size, provider, and region. By type, the market is categorized into unsecured lending and secured lending. Depending on enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. The providers covered in the study includes banks and NBFCs. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The commercial lending market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as American Express Company, Credit Suisse, Fundation Group LLC, Fundbox, Funding Circle, Goldman Sachs, Kabbage, LoanBuilder, Merchant Capital, and OnDeck. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the commercial lending industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global commercial lending market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global commercial lending market size are provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global commercial lending market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping global commercial lending market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Lowest interest rates of all loan options

3.3.1.2. Shorter loan application processes

3.3.1.3. Access to large sums of money

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Stringent qualifying criteria

3.3.2.2. Strict repayment schedule

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Technological advancements in the commercial lending

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on connected enterprise market

3.4.1. Impact on commercial lending market size

3.4.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

3.4.3. Framework for market challenges faced by commercial lending providers

3.4.4. Economic impact on commercial lending providers

3.4.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

3.4.6. Opportunity analysis for commercial lending providers



CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL LENDING MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Unsecured Lending

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Secured lending

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: COMMERCIAL LENDING MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Large Enterprises

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Small & medium sized enterprises

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: COMMERCIAL LENDING MARKET, BY PROVIDER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Banks

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. NBFCs

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: COMMERCIAL LENDING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

8.2. Competitive dashboard

8.2.1. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. American Express Company

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.3. Fundation Group LLC

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Fundbox

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.5. Funding Circle

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. GOLDMAN SACHS

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Business performance

9.7. KABBAGE FUNDING

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. LoanBuilder

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.9. MERCHANT CAPITAL

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. OnDeck

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5k3ub

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900