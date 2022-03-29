Global Natural Fragrance Market to 2027 - by Ingredients, Application and Region

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Fragrance Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Natural fragrances specify products such as essential oils or extracts obtained from natural ingredients, which are added to various products to provide a unique smell. These are obtained from natural raw materials that are physically obtained by plants by using extraction, expression & distillation process. Natural fragrances have healthy demand from the consumers owing to the rise in awareness on usage of natural fragrances over synthetic fragrances & low toxicity of these compounds.
Market Drivers
The increase in demand for natural products and fragrances is expected to boost the growth of global natural fragrance market over the forecast period. The change in lifestyle and preferences of consumers towards natural fragrances are going to be a driving factor to propel the natural fragrance market growth. Earth fragrance and musk are some of the rare fragrances have strong demand and healthy adoption in premium range of perfumes will positively influence the market growth.
The rise in use of natural fragrances over synthetic fragrances in across various end use industries such as cosmetics, food & beverages & fine fragrances industries expected to drive the target market growth. One of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of natural fragrances is the increasing consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of chemicals and other synthetic products on the human body.
Market Restraints
The high cost involved in the production and research & development may restrict the growth of the natural fragrance market during this forecast timeframe. Also, the strong presence of counterfeit synthetic fragrances expected to hinder the global natural fragrance market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Natural Fragrance Market is segmented into ingredients such as Essential Oils, Natural Extracts. Further, market is segmented into application such as Fine Fragrances, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Household Care.
Also, the Global Natural Fragrance Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Analysis
Europe is expected to register largest market share in natural fragrance during the forecast period, in terms of value. The presence of various natural fragrance key players, such as Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Mane SA, Robertet SA, CPL Aromas, has a positive impact the market. In addition, growth in fine fragrances, personal care and cosmetics, & household care applications in the region is boosting the demand for natural fragrances.
The North America is expected to hold second largest market share in the global market. The presence of premium customers in this region will create healthy growth opportunities for the natural fragrance market. The increase in income & increased exposure of premium fragrance brands to the consumers in this region will positively influence the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Mane SA, Robertet SA, CPL Aromas, Risdon International, LA Scenteur Fragrance, Alpha Aromatics, Huabao, etc.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Natural Fragrance Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Natural Fragrance Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Natural Fragrance Market, By Ingredients
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Ingredients
5.2 Global Natural Fragrance Market Share Analysis, By Ingredients
5.3 Global Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Ingredients
5.3.1 Essential Oils
5.3.2 Natural Extracts
6 Global Natural Fragrance Market, By Application
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2 Global Natural Fragrance Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3 Global Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Application
6.3.1 Fine Fragrances
6.3.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics
6.3.3 Household Care
7 Global Natural Fragrance Market, By Region
7.1 Global Natural Fragrance Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.2 Global Natural Fragrance Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.3 Global Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Region
8 North America Natural Fragrance Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America Natural Fragrance Market Share Analysis, By Ingredients
8.3 North America Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Application
8.4 North America Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.4.1 U.S
8.4.2 Canada
8.4.3 Mexico
9 Europe Natural Fragrance Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe Natural Fragrance Market Share Analysis, By Ingredients
9.3 Europe Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.4 Europe Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 UK
9.4.4. Rest of Europe
10 Asia Pacific Natural Fragrance Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific Natural Fragrance Market Share Analysis, By Ingredients
10.3 Asia Pacific Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.4 Asia Pacific Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
11 Latin America Natural Fragrance Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Latin America Natural Fragrance Market Share Analysis, By Ingredients
11.3 Latin America Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.4 Latin America Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12 Middle East Natural Fragrance Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Middle East Natural Fragrance Market Share Analysis, By Ingredients
12.3 Middle East Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.4 Middle East Natural Fragrance Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Givaudan SA
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Offerings
14.1.3 Key Financials
14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.1.5 Key Market Developments
14.1.6 Key Strategies
14.2 Firmenich SA
14.2.1 Overview
14.2.2 Offerings
14.2.3 Key Financials
14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.2.5 Key Market Developments
14.2.6 Key Strategies
14.3 Symrise AG
14.3.1 Overview
14.3.2 Offerings
14.3.3 Key Financials
14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.3.5 Key Market Developments
14.3.6 Key Strategies
14.4 Mane SA
14.4.1 Overview
14.4.2 Offerings
14.4.3 Key Financials
14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.4.5 Key Market Developments
14.4.6 Key Strategies
14.5 Robertet SA
14.5.1 Overview
14.5.2 Offerings
14.5.3 Key Financials
14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.5.5 Key Market Developments
14.5.6 Key Strategies
14.6 CPL Aromas
14.6.1 Overview
14.6.2 Offerings
14.6.3 Key Financials
14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.6.5 Key Market Developments
14.6.6 Key Strategies
14.7 Risdon International
14.7.1 Overview
14.7.2 Offerings
14.7.3 Key Financials
14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.7.5 Key Market Developments
14.7.6 Key Strategies
14.8 LA Scenteur Fragrance
14.8.1 Overview
14.8.2 Offerings
14.8.3 Key Financials
14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.8.5 Key Market Developments
14.8.6 Key Strategies
14.9 Alpha Aromatics
14.9.1 Overview
14.9.2 Offerings
14.9.3 Key Financials
14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.9.5 Key Market Developments
14.9.6 Key Strategies
14.10 Huabao
14.10.1 Overview
14.10.2 Offerings
14.10.3 Key Financials
14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.10.5 Key Market Developments
14.10.6 Key Strategies
