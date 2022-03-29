Global Natural Fragrance Market to 2027 - by Ingredients, Application and Region

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Fragrance Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Natural fragrances specify products such as essential oils or extracts obtained from natural ingredients, which are added to various products to provide a unique smell. These are obtained from natural raw materials that are physically obtained by plants by using extraction, expression & distillation process. Natural fragrances have healthy demand from the consumers owing to the rise in awareness on usage of natural fragrances over synthetic fragrances & low toxicity of these compounds.



Market Drivers

The increase in demand for natural products and fragrances is expected to boost the growth of global natural fragrance market over the forecast period. The change in lifestyle and preferences of consumers towards natural fragrances are going to be a driving factor to propel the natural fragrance market growth. Earth fragrance and musk are some of the rare fragrances have strong demand and healthy adoption in premium range of perfumes will positively influence the market growth.



The rise in use of natural fragrances over synthetic fragrances in across various end use industries such as cosmetics, food & beverages & fine fragrances industries expected to drive the target market growth. One of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of natural fragrances is the increasing consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of chemicals and other synthetic products on the human body.



Market Restraints

The high cost involved in the production and research & development may restrict the growth of the natural fragrance market during this forecast timeframe. Also, the strong presence of counterfeit synthetic fragrances expected to hinder the global natural fragrance market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Natural Fragrance Market is segmented into ingredients such as Essential Oils, Natural Extracts. Further, market is segmented into application such as Fine Fragrances, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Household Care.



Also, the Global Natural Fragrance Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to register largest market share in natural fragrance during the forecast period, in terms of value. The presence of various natural fragrance key players, such as Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Mane SA, Robertet SA, CPL Aromas, has a positive impact the market. In addition, growth in fine fragrances, personal care and cosmetics, & household care applications in the region is boosting the demand for natural fragrances.



The North America is expected to hold second largest market share in the global market. The presence of premium customers in this region will create healthy growth opportunities for the natural fragrance market. The increase in income & increased exposure of premium fragrance brands to the consumers in this region will positively influence the market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Mane SA, Robertet SA, CPL Aromas, Risdon International, LA Scenteur Fragrance, Alpha Aromatics, Huabao, etc.

