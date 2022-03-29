Worldwide Gaming Accessories Industry to 2027 - Featuring Sony, Alienware and Logitech International Among Others

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Accessories Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gaming accessories are designed for customers for playing games that gives gamers enriched experience of playing games on their smartphones, computer, laptops, and gaming consoles. Some of the key gaming accessories include Gamepads, Gaming Keyboards, Gaming Mice, Joysticks, Gaming Headsets, and Virtual Reality Devices.



Market Drivers

The interactive entertainment sector is growing remarkably & it is continuously innovating new platforms to reach out gamers across the globe which is expected to accelerate the global gaming accessories market growth during this forecast period. The increase in adoption of smartphones will contribute the global gaming accessories market growth. Also, the increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) have also fueled the global gaming accessories market growth.



The increase in growth of e-sports has up-surged the demand for advanced gaming keyboards & gamepads which expected to propel the demand for gaming accessories over the forecast period. The product launch activities by key operating players will drive the market growth.



Market Restraints

High costs of gaming peripherals like DPI mouse & anti-ghost switches might act as major restraint which expected to hamper the global gaming accessories market growth during this forecast time period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Gaming Accessories Market is segmented into product type such as Gamepads, Gaming Keyboards, Gaming Mice, Gaming Headsets, Joysticks, and Virtual Reality Devices, by device type such as PC (Desktop and Laptop), Gaming Consoles, and Smartphones. Further, market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Regional Analysis

The North America gaming accessories market is expected to grow at a fastest rate and hold the largest revenue share in the overall market. The gaming is one of the fastest growing entertainment industries in the United State. Also, the region has registered various online gaming tournaments which require state-of-the-art devices to operate efficiently. This has encouraged gamers to purchase the latest gaming peripherals, thus driving to the growth of gaming accessories in the North American market.



Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Sony Corporation, Alienware, Logitech International SA, Razer Inc., Mad Catz Global Limited, Turtle Beach Corporation, Corsair Components Inc., Cooler Master Co. Ltd, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Dell, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Gaming Accessories Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Gaming Accessories Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Gaming Accessories Market, By Product Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

5.2 Global Gaming Accessories Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

5.3 Global Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

5.3.1 Gamepads

5.3.2 Gaming Keyboards

5.3.3 Gaming Mice

5.3.4 Gaming Headsets

5.3.5 Joysticks

5.3.6 Virtual Reality Devices



6 Global Gaming Accessories Market, By Device Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Device Type

6.2 Global Gaming Accessories Market Share Analysis, By Device Type

6.3 Global Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Device Type

6.3.1 PC (Desktop and Laptop)

6.3.2 Gaming Consoles

6.3.3 Smartphones



7 Global Gaming Accessories Market, By Region

7.1 Global Gaming Accessories Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Gaming Accessories Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Gaming Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Gaming Accessories Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

8.3 North America Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Device Type

8.4 North America Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9 Europe Gaming Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Gaming Accessories Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

9.3 Europe Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Device Type

9.4 Europe Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Gaming Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Gaming Accessories Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

10.3 Asia Pacific Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Device Type

10.4 Asia Pacific Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Gaming Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Gaming Accessories Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

11.3 Latin America Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Device Type

11.4 Latin America Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Country



12 Middle East Gaming Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Gaming Accessories Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

12.3 Middle East Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Device Type

12.4 Middle East Gaming Accessories Market Size and Forecast, By Country



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Sony Corporation

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2 Alienware

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3 Logitech International SA

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Razer Inc

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Mad Catz Global Limited

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 Turtle Beach Corporation

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Corsair Components Inc

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Cooler Master Co. Ltd

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies

14.10 Dell

14.10.1 Overview

14.10.2 Offerings

14.10.3 Key Financials

14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.10.5 Key Market Developments

14.10.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfyzah

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900