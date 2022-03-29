New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597369/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
Healthcare analytics entails healthcare assessment activities undertaken as a result of information collected from various medical areas. These include pharmaceutical and research and development data, patient behavior and sentiment data, and clinical data.
Over recent years, the use of big data has rapidly increased, playing an essential role across numerous sectors, businesses, and governmental organizations.For instance, while manufacturers and transportation firms rely on big data for managing their supply chains and optimizing delivery routes, financial services companies use big data systems for real-time analysis of market data and risk management.
Likewise, the use of big data across the healthcare industry facilitates the easier collection of real-time data, in addition to saving time. Besides, it bolsters healthcare marketing, as well.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global healthcare analytics market growth evaluation comprises the assessment of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is projected to progress with the highest CAGR over the forecasted years.
The growth of the regional market is accredited to the surging amount of complex data, the rise in government initiatives for increasing data analytics in the healthcare sector, and the rapid adoption of EHR.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The industrial rivalry within the global healthcare analytics market is intense. Furthermore, market leaders are attempting to develop data collection tools, healthcare analytics software, and others with the intent to supply these solutions worldwide.
Leading players operating in the market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, IQVIA, Inovalon, etc.
Companies mentioned
1. ALLSCRIPTS
2. CERNER
3. CVS HEALTH
4. ELSEVIER
5. HEALTH CATALYST
6. HMS (VITREOSHEALTH)
7. IBM CORPORATION
8. INOVALON
9. IQVIA
10. MCKESSON
11. MEDEANALYTICS
12. OPTUM
13. ORACLE
14. SAS INSTITUTE
15. VERISK ANALYTICS INC
