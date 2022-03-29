AppTech Payments Corp. Welcomes Howard Fish as Director of Sales and Business Development

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech") APCX a Fintech company powering commerce experiences, announced today that Howard Fish has joined the team as the Director of Sales and Business Development. Howard joins AppTech from i3 Verticals where he served as the Director of Integrated Payments.



Howard brings over 30+ years of financial services, banking and integrated payments sales, leadership and management success to the company. He will be charged to build out and lead the structure of AppTech's platform sales organization and global business development efforts in both mature and emerging markets.

"The pace at which Fintech is advancing is incredible and AppTech is poised to take a market leadership role in developing the next generation of integrated and seamless commerce experiences," said Mr. Fish. "It thrills me to be able to join such an innovative company to shape the Sales and Business Development strategy and drive success."

While at i3 Verticals, Mr. Fish developed and built out new integrated payment vertical markets in Education, Non-Profit, Healthcare, and the Public Sector. His deep experience in selling integrated solutions with a focus on online payments, card present payments, ACH and recurring payments, service fee technology, text to pay, mobile, and reporting make him an excellent fit to drive the AppTech market development efforts. Prior to i3 Verticals, Howard held various sales and sales management roles with the likes of Shift4, WorldPay, Moneris, First Data Corporation, and Well Fargo Bank.

Chad Nelley, COO of AppTech Payments Corp., commented, "Howard's leadership talent, deep understanding of the Fintech space, combined with his extensive background and experience in selling financial technology solutions make him a great fit for AppTech's anticipated business development growth over the coming years! We are excited to welcome Howard and have him lead such a critical area of our business."

About AppTech

AppTech Payments Corp. is a publicly listed Fintech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement our core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises.

AppTech is developing an embedded, highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, the platform will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences. AppTech's processing technologies can be taken off-the-shelf or tapped into via our RESTful API to build fully branded and customizable experiences while supporting tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions.

For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

