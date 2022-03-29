The global bank encryption software market is set to register a CAGR of 13.39% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BANK ENCRYPTION SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248464/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
Bank encryption software is a data protection platform that enables banks to exchange transaction detail documents with their consumers. Hassle-free data service and high security are among the several benefits offered by bank encryption software.
Governments and businesses are generating voluminous data at a rapid rate.This further leads to usability problems in terms of storing and managing the data.
These aspects impact the efficient functioning and profitability of businesses.As a result, measures like big data implementation are being incorporated to tackle these issues.
For instance, as per the stats, the global banking sector is incorporating big data analytics into its infrastructure.
In addition, data generated by banks can aid in creating personalized and new offers for their consumers, help manage risks, and offer enhanced customer services.Besides, such data surges will need security for safe storage and protection in cyberspace.
Therefore, there is a growing demand for encryption software for data protection. However, the market growth is restrained by implementation issues and compromised software integrity.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global bank encryption software market growth assessment includes the geography analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is the largest region in the global market with regard to revenue share, attributed to the growing cybersecurity awareness and favorable policies.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The intense industrial rivalry is accredited to the presence of established players. Some of the key players in the market are Lookout Security, Intel Corporation, ESET, IBM, etc.
Companies mentioned
1. BITDEFENDER PVT
2. BROADCOM INC
3. DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
4. ESET
5. IBM
6. INTEL CORPORATION
7. LOOKOUT SECURITY
8. MCAFEE CORP
9. MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10. NETSKOPE INC
11. PROTEGRITY PVT
12. THALES GROUP
13. TREND MICRO INC
14. WINMAGIC DATA SECURITY SOLUTION
