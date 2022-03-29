(AQST Alert) Long Term Holders of Aquestive Contact Johnson Fistel for Information Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law on behalf of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST against certain of its officers and directors.
Earlier this year, a class action complaint was filed against Aquestive Therapeutics. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) data included in the Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters ("Libervant") New Drug Application ("NDA") submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups; (2) the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA's approval prospects; (3) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Aquestive holding shares before August 7, 2019, you may have standing to hold Aquestive harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.
