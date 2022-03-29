Global Dialysis Market to 2030 - Featuring Baxter International, Nikkiso and Asahi Kasei Among Others

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dialysis Market by Type, by Product and Services and by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dialysis Market was valued at USD 105.58 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 145.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022-2030.

Dialysis is a technique used to remove the waste material from the body among the patients of kidney damage. There are two types of dialysis, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The number of end stage renal disease patients is increasing across many countries of the world with growth rate of more than 2% per annum. As the geriatric population is increasing with high rate. Presence of co-morbidities in these population in the form of cardiac diseases, diabetes, kidney cancer, and others poses high risk of kidney damage leading to need for dialysis.



Market Dynamics and Trends

Growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, high demand for the advanced dialysis solutions, and increasing new product launches in home dialysis category are driving the global dialysis market growth. In addition, the continuous development of the new products and increasing spending on healthcare are some of the other prominent reasons that contribute to the market growth. However, the market might experience slow growth in few regions due to factors such as lack of proper infrastructure development, limited spending capacity, and poor disease awareness among the patients. Moreover, preference for the peritoneal dialysis and increasing adoption of home-based dialysis products are important trend of the global dialysis market that are expected to usher numerous opportunities in the near future.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study

The global dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product and services, end user, and region. In terms of type, the market is categorized into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment dominates the global dialysis market. In terms of products and services the global dialysis market segments include, equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. In terms of and user, the market is divided into Centre dialysis and home dialysis.



Geographical Analysis

Geographically, North America region held major market share due to high revenue generation in the United States. Number of end-stage renal disease patient is significantly higher in the country as compared to the other regions of the world which drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, high spending capacity, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and presence of leading players in the region contributes to the large East largest share of the region in dialysis market.

However, growing awareness of the disease, increasing new product launches, and improving health care facilities in the developing countries such as India, China, South Korea are poised to propel the growth of the dialysis market in Asia-Pacific region. For example, the union government of India announced a National Dialysis Program, that envisages setting up an eight-station dialysis facility in all 688 districts of the country to provide hemodialysis to poor patients. As per doctors in India, 60 per cent of dialysis patients have a survival rate of 10 years. This marks tremendous improvement in the management of the chronic kidney disease patients in India.



Competitive Landscape

The dialysis market comprising of various market players such as Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B.Braun, Meselgun AG, Nipro Corporation, Da Vita, Nikkiso, and others. Among the, Fresenius Kabi, Baxter, and Asahi Kasei Corporation are the dominating players of the global dialysis market. This is attributed to strong portfolio of these payers in both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis segment, high focus on the geographic market expansion, and significantly high trust of physicians on these brands due to high quality of the products.

