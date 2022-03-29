New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Touch Screen Controllers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248441/?utm_source=GNW

V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Synaptics Incorporated, HTC Corporation, LG Electronics, Maxim Integrated, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and ROHM CO., LTD.



The global touch screen controllers market is expected to grow from $7.16 billion in 2021 to $8.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.06%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.40%.



The touch screen controllers market consists of sales of touch screen controllers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in manufacturing various electronic devices.Touch screen controllers are circuits that connect the touch screen sensor and the device the sensor is used in.



The controller receives data from the sensor which is translated into the device's operating system.



The main types of touch screen controllers are resistive, capacitive, single-touch and multi-touch screen controllers.Resistive touch screen controllers contain multiple layers and are designed to detect touch commands using pressure rather than changes in capacitance.



Capacitive touch screen controllers use the conductive touch of a human finger or a specialized device for input.Single touch technology is used in both resistive and capacitive devices, where they can process input only from a single touch.



Multi-touch technology is used in both resistive and capacitive devices, where this technology can identify the presence of more than one point on a surface. These types of touch screen controllers are use in manufacturing various electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, personal computers, and portable instruments.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the touch screen controllers market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for electronic products is resulting in growth in the touch screen controllers market.In recent times various electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, personal computers, portable instruments such as music players, tablets, and other products such as washing machines, refrigerators, and copiers are also equipped with touch screen controllers.



This widespread demand for technologically advanced touch screen controllers in electronic products is driving the demand for touch screen controllers.In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, educational institutions and corporate companies were inclined towards online schools and home offices, which resulted in longer use of electronic devices, leading to a rapid growth in the electronics industry.



Consumers are buying electronic products over ecommerce websites, leading to growth in the electronics ecommerce industry. The electronic ecommerce sales in 2022 is projected to grow over $79 million, which is a 7% increase from 2021.



Technological advancement in touch screen controllers is a rising trend in market.Advancements in touch screen technology are constantly making their way to innovations due to the manufacturers thriving to launch new innovative products to gain a competitive advantage.



For example, in 2019, a manufacturer of system and component technology for touchscreens, TouchNetix launched a multifunction touchscreen controller IC for use in industrial, medical, and automotive industries. This product, aXiom, includes various features such as capacitive touch, force sensing, and haptic feedback.



In 2019, SECO, an Italian technology manufacturer, announced the acquisition of Fannal Electronics Co. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help SECO to increase the investments in R&D and strengthen its production capabilities. Fannal Electronics Co. Ltd. manufactures and supplies liquid crystal displays, touch screens, and other related products.



The countries covered in the Touch Screen Controllers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





