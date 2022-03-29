Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Markets Report 2022: A Dynamic Market as Multiple Competitors are Vying for the Very Lucrative Future for Respiratory Diagnostics

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics: Global C19 Diagnostic Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Channel and Country - Assay Volumes and Market Size Outlook. Updated to include 2021 Actuals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pandemic may be ending but COVID-19 is here to stay.
Who won the biggest share of the COVID Diagnostics market? How many tests were performed last year? 2021 broke all the records as COVID-19 testing reached all time highs in the final months of the year.
Find out about this and the outlook for the years ahead. This is still a dynamic market as multiple competitors are vying for the very lucrative future for respiratory diagnostics.
The Omicron Variant has changed the pandemic outlook for the better. And we have changed ours. Get the revised outlook based on the latest data and our view of the regulatory response. And, considering that a new dynamic market is emerging for COVID-19 based diagnostics.
Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home. Saliva tests? Handheld multiplex testers? Home based testing sticks? And what about the Workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in the latest report.
Revenue, testing volumes, technology, products and channels. They are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with the Market Guides and Situation Analysis.
Make projections with confidence using the latest data. The report includes five-year market forecasts.
Covid-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments
- Becton Dickinson, ReturnSafe Collaborate on COVID-19 Testing
- Mammoth Biosciences High-Throughput CRISPR-Based COVID Test Gets FDA EUA
- At-Home COVID Test Coverage
- LuminUltra Wins 500-Site CDC Wastewater Testing Contract
- Sense Biodetection to Debut Instrument-Free Point-of-Care MDx
- Tests Called Back
- Cepheid Obtains CE Mark for Expanded Combo COVID Test
- CRISPR Tests for SARS-CoV-2 Using Saliva Samples
- CVS Limits Purchases of Rapid Covid-19 Tests
- Illumina, COVID-19 Surveillance Continue to Boost Business
- LetsGetChecked Closes $150M Funding Round
- Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay
- Abbott Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Test Revenue
- Phosphorus Diagnostics Gets EUA for DTC C19 Test, Sample Collection Kit
- NY Times Explores Multiplex Testing
- Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions
- Demand for Cepheid SARS-CoV-2 Point-of-Care Tests to Continue Through 2022
- DiaSorin Acquires Luminex to Broaden MDx Portfolio, Expand US Presence
- LumiraDx to Go Public Through SPAC
- Eurofins Test Helps to ID Mutations
- Roche Sees Growing Opportunities for Diagnostics
- Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B
- Fulgent Genetics s to Use COVID-19 Testing Gains to Grow Clinical Sequencing
- LexaGene Syndromic Panel Platform Lets Labs Customize Targets
- FDA Grants EUAs for DTC Sample Collection Kit, Two Molecular Tests
- At-Home Infectious Disease Test Developer Lucira Health Goes Public
Market Definition
- Assay Volumes
- PCR
- PCR Multiplex
- SEQ
- Antigen
- Antibodies
- Instruments
- Reagents and Kits
- Extract
- Collect
- Public
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Workplace
- DTC/OTC
- Wastewater
Diagnostic Company Profiles
- Abacus Diagnostica
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Acces Bio
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Agena Bioscience, Inc.
- Agilent/Dako
- Altona Diagnostics
- Alveo Technologies
- Anatolia Geneworks
- Applied BioCode
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Assurance Scientific Laboratories
- Aus Diagnostics
- Autobio Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- BillionToOne
- Binx Health
- Biocartis
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Chembio
- Co Diagnostics
- Color Genomics
- Cue Health
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Ellume
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Everywell
- Fluxergy
- Fujirebio
- Fulgent Genetics
- Fusion Genomics.
- Genedrive
- Genetic Signatures
- GenMark Dx (Roche)
- Gold Standard Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Letsgetchecked
- Lexagene
- Luminex Corp
- LumiraDx
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Mayo Clinic Laboratories
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
- Mobidiag (Hologic)
- Nanomix
- Novacyt
- OraSure Technologies
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Perkin Elmer
- Primerdesign (Novacyt)
- Prominex
- Qiagen
- QuantuMDx
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Randox Toxicology
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- SD Biosensor
- Seegene
- Sense Biodetection
- Sherlock Biosciences
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sona Nanotech
- SpeeDx
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Veredus Laboratories
- Vircell
- Visby Medical
- YD Diagnostics
- Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
