NJIT Ranked a Top 100 Engineering Graduate School by US News & World Report

Newark, N.J., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report has released its 2023 rankings for the nation's top graduate schools, with NJIT ranked among the best for graduate degree programs in engineering. The university slots in this year at No. 86 — up two positions from the prior year and 25 positions in the past eight years — and has been included on the distinguished list since 2003. The 2023 rankings mark the seventh consecutive year NJIT has appeared in the top 100.

NJIT's Newark College of Engineering (NCE), which has been providing engineering education for over 100 years, offers more than 30 master's and Ph.D. degree programs. Through substantial investments in cutting-edge facilities like the 21,000-square-foot Makerspace, the Microfabrication Innovation Center and the Life Sciences and Engineering Center, the college has significantly increased laboratory and experiential learning opportunities.

Increased access to state-of-the-art physical and computing machinery, along with curriculum enhancements to extensively integrate this technology, are spurring students to take on exciting new applied research projects in sectors ranging from health care, to green technology, to smart transportation.

Results from these efforts are evident from the previous year alone: The number of NJIT engineering doctoral degrees awarded jumped from 37 to 61; total research expenditures increased by $4.8 million; and the average research expenditure per faculty member grew by more than $30,000.

"NCE offers quality graduate programs taught by faculty who excel in teaching and research," said Sotirios G. Ziavras, vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the graduate faculty at NJIT. "This ranking is a clear testament to NCE's reputation with peer institutions, the value that our graduate students bring to the job market as assessed by recruiters who hire them, and the recognition of our faculty for their very high research productivity."

Moshe Kam, dean of NCE, added: "NJIT's continued rise in the top 100 reflects significant intentional investment in hiring first-rate faculty, building and maintaining world-class research facilities and attracting the most promising and brilliant graduate students to NJIT. We are committed to further expanding our presence in key research areas that support public health, civic infrastructure, protection of the environment, and sustainable development."

The U.S. News Best Graduate School rankings are based on peer assessments of academic excellence from deans of engineering schools and graduate studies, and quality assessments from recruiters of engineering school graduates. U.S. News also considers statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, student-faculty ratios and school selectivity in accepting applicants. The collected data came from statistical surveys of more than 2,125 graduate programs and reputation surveys sent to over 23,000 academics and professionals in the featured disciplines.

