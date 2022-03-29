Global Camping and Caravanning Market Report 2022-2030 Featuring Bourne Leisure, Sun Communities, Parkdean Holidays, Kampgrounds Of America, Jellystone Park, Discovery Parks, Normandy Farms, Siblu

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping And Caravanning Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global camping and caravanning market reached a value of nearly $44,124.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $44,124.8 million in 2020 to $60,765.9 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market is expected to grow from $60,765.9 million in 2025 to $76,324.9 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from cheaper alternative to traditional vacations, rise in disposable income, rapid technological advances, aging population and early retirement. This growth was restricted by natural disasters, availability of alternatives.



Millennial campers, rising participation in outdoor activities, rising spend on leisure, government initiatives are expected to drive the market. Impact of COVID-19, political uncertainties/ adversities, climate change effects due to global warming, opposition from NGOs and green peace activities, are major factors that could hinder the growth of the camping and caravanning market in the future.



The camping and caravanning market is segmented by type into RV (recreated vehicle) parks and campgrounds, recreational and vacation camps. The recreational and vacation camps was the largest segment of the camping and caravanning market by type, accounting for 50.2% of the total market in 2020. Going forward, recreational segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the camping and caravanning market, at a CAGR of 8.6%.



North America was the largest region in the global camping and caravanning market, accounting for 46.3% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the camping and caravanning market will be South America and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.5% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 10.1% and 9.0% respectively.



The camping and caravanning market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. Major players in the market include Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, Sun Communities, Equity Lifestyle Properties, Parkdean Holdings Limited, Kampgrounds of America, Inc, European Camping Group, Jellystone Park, Discovery Parks Private Limited, Normandy Farms, Siblu.



The top opportunities in the camping and caravanning market segmented by type will arise in the recreational and vacation camps segment, which will gain $11,248.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The camping and caravanning market size will gain the most in the USA at $2,885.5 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the camping and caravanning market includes eco-friendly camping, public private partnerships for campgrounds, camp grounds and RV parks offering wi-fi facilities, increased demand for glamping, green camping, collaborations for wider marketing and advertising, innovation in camping equipment design, rise in basic camping, adapting to regional preferences.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the camping and caravanning companies to focus on eco-friendly camping, green camping, innovation in camping equipment design, focus on providing services based on favored camping destinations, expand in developed markets, focus on younger population.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Camping And Caravanning Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type



7. Camping And Caravanning Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type Of Accommodation

7.2.1. RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds

7.2.2. Recreational And Vacation Camps



8. Camping And Caravanning Market, Service Analysis - Service Examples



9. Camping And Caravanning Market, Supply Chain Analysis

9.1. Suppliers

9.2. Service Providers

9.3. Distributors

9.4. End Users



10. Camping And Caravanning Market Customer Information

10.1. Americans Plans To Go For Camping And Caravanning But With COVID-19, Precautions Are In Place

10.2. Recreational Vehicles (RV) As A Travel Option Due To COVID-19

10.3.Caravanning Is The Most Preferred Type Of Vacation

10.4. Recreational Vehicle Owners Plan To Travel And Feel Safe At Campgrounds

10.5. Recreational Vehicles Are Most Preferred For Camping As It Is Cost-Effective And Easier Than Traditional Camping

10.6. Most Americans Consider Fifth-Wheel As A Primary Recreational Vehicle

10.7. Millennials Are Most Likely To Go Recreational Vehicle Camping

10.8. Camping And Caravanning Is A Great Social Leveler And Makes People Happy

10.9. Fishing And Biking Are Some Of The Most Popular Outdoor Activities



11. Camping And Caravanning Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Eco-Friendly Camping

11.2. Camp Grounds And RV Parks Offering Wi-Fi Facilities

11.3. Public Private Partnerships for Campgrounds

11.4.Green Camping

11.5. Collaborations For Wider Marketing And Advertising

11.6.Rise In Basic Camping

11.7. Innovation In Camping Equipment Design

11.8. Adapting To Regional Preferences



12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Camping And Caravanning Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Impact On Outdoor Recreational Activities

12.3. Impact On Recreational Vehicles (RV) Sales And Rentals

12.4. Impact On Camping Demand In North America

12.5. Future Outlook



13. Global Camping And Caravanning Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



14. Camping And Caravanning Market, Regional Analysis

14.1.Global Camping And Caravanning Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.2. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3.Global Camping And Caravanning Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



15. Global Camping And Caravanning Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



16. Global Camping And Caravanning Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1.Camping And Caravanning Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Camping And Caravanning Market Expenditure, Global



Companies Mentioned

Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited

Sun Communities

Equity Lifestyle Properties

Parkdean Holidays Limited

Kampgrounds Of America, Inc.

European Camping Group

Jellystone Park

Discovery Parks Private Limited

Normandy Farms

Siblu

