Global Goat Milk Products Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Dairy Goat Co-op, Stickney Hill, Meyenberg Goat Milk Products, FIT Company, Baiyue, Goat Partners International, & Groupe Lactalis

The global demand for goat milk products is being driven by the high demand for healthy and nutritious diets and conventional dairy alternatives. Various goat milk products, such as goat cheese and yogurt, are manufactured worldwide.
In recent years, lactose intolerance has emerged as a common digestive disorder among consumers worldwide. Thus, the high demand for lactose-free and lower lactose-content products is contributing to the growth of the global goat milk products market.
COVID-19 IMPACT
The dairy industry has shown remarkable resilience during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global goat milk products market was quite minimal despite the initial fears that the industry would be particularly vulnerable.
GOAT MILK MARKET SEGMENTS
The growing need for baby and follow-on formulas in China is driving the demand for goat milk powder-based products in APAC. The need for such items is being fueled by decreasing breastfeeding rates, an expanding newborn population, and a growing bottle-feeding culture in the country. The demand for full cream goat milk powder is expected to rise in the coming years due to its widespread use in newborn nutritional formulas.
Skimmed milk is packaged in containers that preserve product integrity while allowing for easier handling. Skimmed milk accounted for a revenue share of more than 42% in the global market.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for goat milk products during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in disposable income, westernization, and surge in demand for newborn formulas from Chinese moms, and the impact of social media are expected to drive the demand for goat milk products in APAC.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Despite the presence of a variety of foreign vendors and a few regional vendors in the market, regional sellers would find it more difficult to compete with multinational competitors, particularly in terms of quality and technology. Several players are projected to expand their global presence throughout the forecast period, particularly in the fast-developing countries across APAC, to capture a greater market share. Price, availability, nutrition, organic, natural, and GMO certification are all aspects that players compete on.
MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
- Higher Nutritional Benefits Over Other Milk Varieties
- Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions
- High Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance Worldwide
- Increasing Demand for Goat Milk Infant Formula
KEY VENDORS
- Dairy Goat Co-operation
- Stickney Hill
- Meyenberg Goat Milk Products
- FIT Company
- Baiyue Group
- Goat Partners International
- Groupe Lactalis
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd
- AVH Dairy Trade B.V.
- Delamere Dairy
- Granarolo Group
- Hay Dairies
- Kavli
- Summerhill Goat Dairy
- Vitagermine
- Holle
- Shaanxi Huaenbao Dairy Co Ltd
- Woolwich Dairy
- Redwood Hill Farm and Creamery
- The Good Goat Milk Company
- Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co.
- Lacteos Caprinos S.A.
- Toggs
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Composition of Goat Milk
7.1.2 Dairy Goats & Their Growth Environment
7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Global Goat Milk Products Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Expanding Population of Health-Conscious Consumers
8.2 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies
8.3 Internet Connectivity Shaping Consumer Purchasing Behavior
8.4 Rising Government Subsidies for Goat Farming
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Higher Nutritional Benefits Over Other Milk Varieties
9.2 Increasing Number of Mergers & Acquisitions
9.3 High Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance Worldwide
9.4 Increasing Demand for Goat Milk Infant Formula
9.5 Growing Demand for Goat Cheese
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Stringent Government Regulations
10.2 Higher Product Prices & Labor Costs
10.3 Risk of Contamination & Health Concerns
10.4 High Awareness of Alternative Milk Products
10.5 Peculiarity in Taste & Smell
10.6 Growing Popularity of Milk Substitutes
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Cheese
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Market by Geography
13.5 Market by Type
13.6 Chevre
13.7 Mozzarella
13.8 Cheddar
13.9 Feta
14 Milk Powder
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Market by Geography
14.5 Market by Type
14.6 Whole Milk Powder
14.7 Skimmed Milk Powder
15 Packaged Milk
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Market by Geography
15.5 Market by Type
15.6 Whole Milk
15.7 Skimmed Milk
16 UHT Milk
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Market by Geography
17 Others
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Market by Geography
18 Consumer
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Infant
18.4 Teenager
18.5 Adult
18.6 Elder
19 Distribution Channel
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
19.4 Convenience Stores
19.5 Specialty Stores
19.6 Medical & Pharmaceutical Stores
19.7 Online
20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Geographic Overview
