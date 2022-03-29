ñol

Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2021 - Comprehensive Access to Available Records for Over 2,600 Manufacturing and Supply Deals

by Globe Newswire
March 29, 2022 4:28 AM | 5 min read

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 2,600 manufacturing and supply deals, including contract documents where available.

This report provides details of the latest manufacturing and supply agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of manufacturing and supply agreements from 2014 to 2021.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter manufacturing and supply deals. A supply or manufacturing agreement is normally between a product manufacturer and product owner in which an owner outsources the manufacture and supply of its product(s) to the service company in a defined territory.

Manufacturing and supply agreements provide a popular method of maximizing the value of a product launched into a market. The deals allow the product marketer to focus on its sales and marketing efforts whilst relying on a third party to manufacture and supply product on demand, enabling rapid response to market demands. It also ensures that the marketer does not need to invest in costly infrastructure and expertise ahead of knowing whether the product will be successful or sustainable.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

Report scope

Key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of manufacturing and supply partnering deal trends since 2014
  • Insight into the terms included in a manufacturing and supply agreement, together with real world clause examples
  • Identify leading manufacturing and supply deals by value since 2014
  • Identify the most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers since 2014
  • Analysis of key deal financials including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates
  • Full listing of manufacturing and supply deals by company A-Z, deal value, phase of development, deal type, therapy and technology focus
  • Comprehensive access to over 2,600 manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies, together with contract documents if available
  • Detailed access to actual manufacturing and supply contracts entered into by the leading twenty five big pharma and big biotech companies
  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Therapeutic area
  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in manufacturing and supply deal making
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Difference between manufacturing and supply deals
2.3. Trends in manufacturing and supply deals since 2014
2.3.1. Manufacturing and supply deal making by year since 2014
2.3.2. Manufacturing and supply deal making by phase of development since 2014
2.3.3. Manufacturing and supply deal making by industry sector since 2014
2.3.4. Manufacturing and supply deal making by therapy area since 2014
2.3.5. Manufacturing and supply deal making by technology type since 2014
2.3.6. Manufacturing and supply deal making by most active company since 2014
2.3.7. When supply can be useful
2.4. Attributes of pure manufacturing and supply deals
2.5. Attributes of manufacturing and supply in multi-component deals
2.6. Reasons for including manufacturing and supply options in a multi-component deal
2.7. The future of manufacture and supply as part of multicomponent deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of manufacturing and supply deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Pure versus multi-component manufacturing deals
3.3. Pure manufacturing agreement structure
3.3.1. Example manufacturing agreements
3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Amyris Brazil - Biomin Nutricao Animal Do Brasil
3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Patheon - Orexigen Therapeutics
3.4. Manufacturing rights as part of a wider alliance agreement
3.4.1. Example multicomponent manufacturing clauses
3.4.1.a. Case study 3: Agenus Bio - NewVac
3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Elite Pharmaceuticals - Hi-Tech Pharmacal

Chapter 4 - Overview of supply deal structure
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Supply agreement structure
4.2.1. Example supply agreements
4.2.1.a. Case study 5: Omthera Pharmaceuticals - Catalent Pharma solutions
4.2.1.b. Case study 6: Endo Pharmaceuticals - Noramco
4.3. Supply rights as part of a wider alliance agreement
4.3.1. Example co-marketing right clauses
4.3.1.a. Case study 7: Auxilium Pharmaceuticals - Asahi Kasei
4.3.1.b. Case study 8: Durata Therapeutics - Hospira

Chapter 5 - Leading manufacturing and supply deals
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top manufacturing and supply deals by value

Chapter 6 - Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers

Chapter 7 - Manufacturing and supply deals contract directory since 2014
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Manufacturing and supply deals with contracts since 2014

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Manufacturing and supply deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Manufacturing and supply deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Manufacturing and supply deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Manufacturing and supply deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Manufacturing and supply deals by technology type
Appendix 6 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e69rl


Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

by Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga Contributor 
August 17, 2022 2:37 PM | 4 min read
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured.

Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead to detection and treatment before the symptoms become serious.

Even though cancer is never good news, some people will have only one treatment. Others who aren’t so lucky may have a combination of treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments. Clinical trials are also giving hope to patients.

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, some — like breast, lung and prostate — are more common than others and therefore receive a lot of attention.

There are other types of cancer that are also equally if not more important to patients than the most popular ones. Unfortunately, these types of cancers — like cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) — can be more unique and orphaned.

CTCL is a rare type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T cells (T lymphocytes). This is worrying because these white blood cells are part of the immune system that normally fight infection in the body. 

In CTCL, the T cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin causing scaly patches or bumps called lesions or tumors.

There are roughly 3,000 newly reported cases of CTCL in the U.S. annually, while over 20,000 patients live with it.

CTCL Disease Overview

  • A rare class of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).
  • Malignant T-cells migrate to the skin.
  • Cancer forms patches, lesions or tumors.
  • It affects over 40,000 NHL patients worldwide; currently no cure.
  • $250 million total addressable annual  global market; more than $90 million in U.S. peak annual sales  
  • Two main subtypes of CTCL: 1. Mycosis fungoides (MF) — Early-stage (I-IIA) most common, 88% 5-year survival rate. 2. Sézary syndrome (SS) — Advanced-stage, 24% 5-year survival rate
  • No approved first-line therapy for early stage (I-IIA) CTCL (approximately 90% of CTCL patients); unmet medical need

The need to find effective treatment regimens has seen players like Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. 4151 and Soligenix Inc. SNGX advance research and development into CTCL with several clinical trials already underway.

A Safer, More Convenient Alternative?

Out of the growing number of players in the industry, recent results from Soligenix’s clinical trials seem to have caught the attention of many.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of having expertise in the development of orphan and unmet medical need indications, including preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical expertise.

As current treatment for early-stage CTCL lesions seem complicated given the side effects of many commonly used approaches, Soligenix’s HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative.

HyBryte™ is a topical ointment that is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe, visible fluorescent light.

Phase 3 FLASH Study

On July 20, Soligenix announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of CTCL were published in the prestigious  Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, and demonstrated that HyBryte™ treatment significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response improving over successive six-week treatment cycles.

The rareness of CTCL — a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — has allowed the FDA to classify HyBryte™ as an orphan drug and granted it fast-track designation as an unmet medical need currently exists.

With approximately $20 million in cash as of its recent earnings announcement, not including its non-dilutive government funding, Soligenix anticipates having sufficient capital to achieve multiple near-term inflection points as it advances its rare disease pipeline, including submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing authorization in Q4 2022.

With an FDA approval and a U.S. commercial launch  of HyBryte™ in CTCL, the company estimates peak U.S. annual net sales to exceed $90 million and the total U.S. revenues during the 10-year forecast period to be greater than $700 million.

Soligenix Highlights

  • Two business segments with a robust rare disease pipeline
  • Ample cash and non-dilutive government funding
  • De-risked Lead program (HyBryte™ in CTCL)
  • Expansion into psoriasis with greater than $1 billion total addressable global market 
  • Heat-stable vaccine technology being developed in multiple biodefense and infectious diseases

As Fortune Business Insights projects the North America CTCL therapeutics market to grow from $240.9 million in 2021 to $587.4 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% in the forecast period, this could present a lot of opportunities for Soligenix as the company ramps up processes for the commercialization of HyBryte™.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by sciencedirect.com

