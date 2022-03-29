New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterjet Cutting Machine Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248457/?utm_source=GNW





The global waterjet cutting machine market is expected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2021 to $1.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.70%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.59%.



The waterjet cutting machine market consists of sales of waterjet cutting machine services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to cut a range of materials and metals using a high-pressure water stream to generate the required cutting power.The water used in this process has been treated to remove abrasive substances and sand.



This can be used to precisely cut very thick workpieces.



The different types of waterjet cutting machines include 3D waterjet cutting machines, micro waterjet cutting machines, and robotics waterjet cutting machines.The 3D waterjet cutting machines waterjet cutting machine market consists of sales of 3D waterjet cutting machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to cut advanced 3D shapes in different work planes.



The 3D waterjet cutting machines are 5- and 6-axis waterjet systems design to perform complex 3D operations.The main technologies of waterjet cutting machine include pure and abrasive and utilize different pumps for operations, which includes direct drive pumps, and hydraulic intensifier pump.



The waterjet cutting machines are used in Exotic metal and Non-Traditional Material Cutting, Ceramic/Stone Cutting, Glass/Metal Art, Gasket Cutting, and others. The end-use industries of waterjet cutting includes electronics, metal fabrication, automotive, food processing, aerospace, textile, and others.



North America was the largest region in the waterjet cutting machine market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Increasing demand for environment-friendly cutting processes and practices is significantly contributing to the growth of the waterjet cutting machine market.The stringent government policies towards usage of chemical fluids in the manufacturing process and increasing companies towards sustainable business practices had led to a shift in industries interests towards adopting environmentally friendly cutting methods and practices in sectors such as automotive, mining, electronics, construction, packaging, and textile.



For instance, as the new Mineral Policy 2019 supports stringent legislation for environmentally friendly mining activities, this step includes the effective framing of the mineral policy.The use of cutting fluids in machining processes has a negative impact on the environment.



As a result, most environmental machining research and development has centered on eliminating or minimizing the use of traditional cutting fluids or replacing them with environmentally friendly alternatives. Therefore because of numerous advantages, the demand for environment-friendly cutting processes and practices is expected to propel the growth of the waterjet cutting machine market over coming years.



Advancement in technology and innovation is a key trend being followed by the companies operating in the waterjet cutting machine market.The development technologies, such as multi-axis waterjet cutting and 3D cutting, would enable the waterjet cutting process to expand its global penetration.



Micro waterjet cutting and nano jet cutting are two significant breakthroughs that are gaining significant growth.For instance, In October 2020, Techni Waterjet, a US-based producer of waterjet cutting machines, introduce the Intec-G2 CNC Waterjet machines, which provide significant benefits and enhanced capabilities to the operation.



The machine can cut accurate pieces in almost any material, cut parts up to 12" thick in almost any material, and quickly cut and construct kitchen benchtops. Cut window panels to size or make frameless shower screens Make signs or complicated metal designs for use as artwork, tools, or fencing.



In January 2021, Shape Technologies Group, Inc, a USA-based manufacturer of waterjet technology and ultrahigh-pressure (UHP) manufacturing process solutions acquired Riverstone Waterjets, a Canada-based manufacturer of waterjet machines, blasting pumps, equipment, and fittings for High-Pressure and Ultra High-Pressure applications, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to broaden SHAPE's ability to provide elevated service across Canada through additional local technicians and on-hand inventory, allowing for optimized delivery and support to the water blast industry as well as the wider oil and gas and industrial marketplace.



