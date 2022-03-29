ñol

Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Option and Evaluation Deals Report/Directory 2021

by Globe Newswire
March 29, 2022 4:23 AM | 5 min read

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Option and Evaluation Partnership Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 1,300 option and evaluation deals, including contract documents where available.

This report focuses on option and evaluation agreements and clauses within broader agreements between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma - smaller company, and smaller company-smaller company, providing a detailed insight into all such deals.

There are two major forms of deal term that allow a party to a deal to secure rights to an asset subject to a future event namely, option and evaluation.

Evaluation agreements allow a party to the deal to obtain rights to a technology or compound, subject to a period of time to evaluate the quality, scope and applicability of the technology to its intended endpoint. Normally the technology is at an early stage and/or unproven and the partnering company wishes to assess the technology as part of the due diligence process in advance of signing a long term licensing agreement.

Evaluation agreements have been a mainstay of technology licensing from the earliest days. An option agreement differs in that the option is often an integral part of an agreement already entered by the parties, providing the party with the option right to retain or extend certain rights to the technology already partnered.

Option agreements are becoming increasingly popular as they create additional flexibility within a deal for additional rights that the parties do not wish to commit at the outset of the agreement.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter option and evaluation deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a option and evaluation right to the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure option and evaluation deals whereby the products originator takes on a partner in order to advance the product or compound to a point where the licensee might seek to proceed to a licensing deal.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all option and evaluation deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual option and evaluation contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Report scope

Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 includes:

  • Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
  • Analysis of option and evaluation deal structure
  • Case studies of real-life option and evaluation deals
  • Access to over 1,300 option and evaluation deal records
  • The leading option and evaluation deals by value since 2014
  • Most active option and evaluation dealmakers since 2014
  • The leading option and evaluation partnering resources

Available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Therapeutic area
  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Difference between option and evaluation deals
2.2.1. Types of option agreement
2.3. Trends in option and evaluation deals since 2014
2.3.1. Option and evaluation dealmaking by year since 2014
2.3.2. Option and evaluation dealmaking by phase of development since 2014
2.3.3. Option and evaluation dealmaking by industry sector since 2014
2.3.4. Option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area since 2014
2.3.5. Option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type since 2014
2.3.6. Option and evaluation dealmaking by most active company since 2014
2.4. Option-based deals
2.4.1. Attributes of option-based deals
2.4.2. Reasons for entering an option-based deal
2.4.3. Uptake of option exercise
2.4.4.The future of option-based deals
2.5. Co-promotion options
2.5.1. Attributes of co-promotion in multi-component deals
2.5.2. Reasons for including co-promotion options in a deal
2.5.3. Uptake of co-promotion rights
2.5.4. Co-promotion rights as bargaining chips
2.5.5. The future of co-promotion as part of multicomponent deals
2.6. Company acquisition options
2.6.1. Case study 1: Cephalon - Ception
2.6.2. Case study 2: Endo - Indevus
2.6.3. The future of option to acquire deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of option and evaluation deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Option and evaluation agreement structure
3.2. Example evaluation agreements
3.2.1.a. Case study 3: Idenix Pharmaceuticals - Janssen Pharmaceuticals
3.3. Option agreement structure
3.3.1. Example option agreements
3.3.1.a. Option to license
Case study 4: Biogen Idec - Isis Pharmaceuticals
3.3.1.b. Option to extend/expand applications/territories
Case study 5: Novartis -Prometheus
3.3.1.c. Option to finance
Case study 6: Amarantus BioSciences- Power3 Medical Products
3.3.1.d. Option to co-promote
Case study 7: Teva - OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals
3.3.1.e. Option to manufacture/supply
Case study 8: NPS Allelix - Nycomed
3.4. Option to acquire agreement structure
3.4.1. Example acquisition option clauses
3.4.1.a. Case study 9: ViroPharma- Meritage Pharma
3.4.1.b. Case study 10: Nuvasive - Progentix Orthobiology

Chapter 4 - Leading option and evaluation deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top option and evaluation deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Option and evaluation contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Option and evaluation deals with contracts since 2014

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Option and evaluation dealmaking by companies A-Z
Appendix 2 - Option and evaluation dealmaking by industry sector
Appendix 3 - Option and evaluation dealmaking by stage of development
Appendix 4 - Option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcnzdy



Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

by Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga Contributor 
August 17, 2022 2:37 PM | 4 min read
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured.

Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead to detection and treatment before the symptoms become serious.

Even though cancer is never good news, some people will have only one treatment. Others who aren’t so lucky may have a combination of treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments. Clinical trials are also giving hope to patients.

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, some — like breast, lung and prostate — are more common than others and therefore receive a lot of attention.

There are other types of cancer that are also equally if not more important to patients than the most popular ones. Unfortunately, these types of cancers — like cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) — can be more unique and orphaned.

CTCL is a rare type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T cells (T lymphocytes). This is worrying because these white blood cells are part of the immune system that normally fight infection in the body. 

In CTCL, the T cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin causing scaly patches or bumps called lesions or tumors.

There are roughly 3,000 newly reported cases of CTCL in the U.S. annually, while over 20,000 patients live with it.

CTCL Disease Overview

  • A rare class of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).
  • Malignant T-cells migrate to the skin.
  • Cancer forms patches, lesions or tumors.
  • It affects over 40,000 NHL patients worldwide; currently no cure.
  • $250 million total addressable annual  global market; more than $90 million in U.S. peak annual sales  
  • Two main subtypes of CTCL: 1. Mycosis fungoides (MF) — Early-stage (I-IIA) most common, 88% 5-year survival rate. 2. Sézary syndrome (SS) — Advanced-stage, 24% 5-year survival rate
  • No approved first-line therapy for early stage (I-IIA) CTCL (approximately 90% of CTCL patients); unmet medical need

The need to find effective treatment regimens has seen players like Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. 4151 and Soligenix Inc. SNGX advance research and development into CTCL with several clinical trials already underway.

A Safer, More Convenient Alternative?

Out of the growing number of players in the industry, recent results from Soligenix’s clinical trials seem to have caught the attention of many.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of having expertise in the development of orphan and unmet medical need indications, including preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical expertise.

As current treatment for early-stage CTCL lesions seem complicated given the side effects of many commonly used approaches, Soligenix’s HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative.

HyBryte™ is a topical ointment that is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe, visible fluorescent light.

Phase 3 FLASH Study

On July 20, Soligenix announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of CTCL were published in the prestigious  Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, and demonstrated that HyBryte™ treatment significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response improving over successive six-week treatment cycles.

The rareness of CTCL — a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — has allowed the FDA to classify HyBryte™ as an orphan drug and granted it fast-track designation as an unmet medical need currently exists.

With approximately $20 million in cash as of its recent earnings announcement, not including its non-dilutive government funding, Soligenix anticipates having sufficient capital to achieve multiple near-term inflection points as it advances its rare disease pipeline, including submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing authorization in Q4 2022.

With an FDA approval and a U.S. commercial launch  of HyBryte™ in CTCL, the company estimates peak U.S. annual net sales to exceed $90 million and the total U.S. revenues during the 10-year forecast period to be greater than $700 million.

Soligenix Highlights

  • Two business segments with a robust rare disease pipeline
  • Ample cash and non-dilutive government funding
  • De-risked Lead program (HyBryte™ in CTCL)
  • Expansion into psoriasis with greater than $1 billion total addressable global market 
  • Heat-stable vaccine technology being developed in multiple biodefense and infectious diseases

As Fortune Business Insights projects the North America CTCL therapeutics market to grow from $240.9 million in 2021 to $587.4 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% in the forecast period, this could present a lot of opportunities for Soligenix as the company ramps up processes for the commercialization of HyBryte™.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by sciencedirect.com

