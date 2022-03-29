Global Threat Intelligence Markets Report 2022-2026 - Increasing Instances of Phishing Attacks and Spams to Drive the Demand for Threat Intelligence Solutions

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Threat Intelligence Market with COVID-19 Analysis, by Component (Solutions, Services), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retail, and Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global threat intelligence market size is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 15.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%

This growth is attributed to the R&D investments by governments and enterprises to develop robust threat intelligence solutions, and increase in the demand for professional and managed security services.



By application, the government, risk, and compliance segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The government, risk, and compliance segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the segment include the increasing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance and demand to discover threat patterns, prioritize network-based threats with actionable intelligence to avert data losses, and prevent onward intrusion. Due to the increasing network complexities and frequent changes in network infrastructure, the demand for security analytics solutions is increasing.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia-Pacific countries are increasingly investing in threat intelligence projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and Rest of ASIA PACIFIC. The region is a mix of developing and developed countries with the maximum presence of SMEs.

The growing cyber attacks are increasing the vulnerability of critical data stored by organizations. These cyber attacks are adversely impacting revenue; therefore, with respect to these statistics, enterprises and governments in ASIA PACIFIC have started investing more and more in threat intelligence solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key and innovative vendors in the threat intelligence market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), Mimecast (UK), VMware (US), AT&T (US), Check Point (Israel), DXC Technology (US), Broadcom (US) and NSFOCUS (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Accretion of Digital Technologies and Industrial Systems

Convergence of IT and OT Systems

Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyberattacks

Restraints

High Procurement Costs of Threat Intelligence Solutions

Technical Complexities and Lack of Interoperability Between Threat Intelligence Solutions

Opportunities

R&D Investments by Governments and Enterprises to Develop Robust Threat Intelligence Solutions for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure

Increasing Demand for Professional and Managed Security Services to Open Lucrative Opportunities for Threat Intelligence Services

Necessity of Balanced Security Approach

Challenges

Lack of Trained Security Analysts to Analyze Threat Intelligence Systems

Management of Voluminous Data

Market Dynamics During the COVID-19 Outbreak



Industry Trends

Technology Analysis

Defining the Scope of Threat Intelligence Programs

Developing a Central Database

Monitoring Internal and External Threats

Spreading Awareness About Security Among Employees and Third Parties

Continuous Improvement in Gathering and Applying Threat Intelligence

Use Cases

Use Case: Threat Intelligence for Telefonica

Use Case: Threat Intelligence for Managed Security Service Provider, Cyberproof

Use Case: Threat Intelligence for Bank of Hope

Regulatory Landscape

General Data Protection Regulation

Federal Information Security Management Act

Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Sarbanes-Oxley Act

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

Soc 2

