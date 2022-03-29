Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market Research Report 2022: Explosion in Immuno-Oncology Therapies Creates an Exploding Diagnostic Market - Forecast to 2027

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created and its not a small segment either.
It promises to grow dramatically. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy are converging. A complicated network of pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies and instrumentation suppliers are jockeying for position in a new approach to conquering cancer. The approach seems to be working and showing great promise.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success but diagnostics, especially biomarkers, are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.
The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines?
Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size in this new expanded and comprehensive report.
Key Topics Covered:
Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments
- Lucence Liquid Biopsy Test Tracks Immune Treatment ctDNA Changes
- Qiagen, OncXerna Close Companion Dx Development Deal
- Natera Test to Guide Therapy for Bladder Cancer
- Veracyte Halio Acquisition to Boost Immuno-oncology Activity
- Freenome Eyes New Dx Possibilities
- Oncocyte Data has Potential as Immunotherapy Response Predictor
- OncoDNA use HalioDx to Expand into North America
- Adaptive Biotechnologies, Q2 Solutions Agreement for ImmunoSeq Assay .
- Qiagen Expands Immuno-Oncology Portfolio
- Immune Profiling System Redirected to Fight COVID-19
- IncellDx Awarded PD-L1 Detection Patent
- FDA Approves CDx for Trastuzumab
- Promega Nabs CE Mark for Microsatellite Instability IVD
- ArcherDx partners with AstraZeneca for Immuno-Oncology
- Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy
- Agilent PD-L1 Assay Gets FDA Approval
- Bayer, OrigiMed Form Companion Diagnostic Development Alliance
- Bio-Me to Develop Microbiome Biomarker Test for Cancer Immunotherapy
- SkylineDx, BioInvent Collaborate to Characterize Predictive Immunological Signatures
- Biocare Medical Launches 7 Novel IVD Antibodies
- Oncocyte to Acquire Insight Genetics for $12M
- Novigenix and BioLizard to develop NGS Based Diagnostic Algorithm
- Biodesix and Immodulon Collaborate for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
- Generex to Merge with NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology
- Cellgen Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Cooperative Partner to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Cancer Therapies
- Hematogenix Launches FDA Approved Immuno-oncology Test for Triple Negative Breast Cancer
- Icon Acquires MolecularMD
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Outcome potential
- Companion Diagnostics
- Funding
- Technology Environment
- Target Solutions
Factors Limiting Growth
- Complex Role of Diagnostics
- Clinical Trials Role
- Protocols
Diagnostic Technology Development
- Combinations - Issues and Complexity
- Shifting Role of Diagnostics
- Multiplexing and Foundation One
- The Disruption Dynamic
- The Race for Biomarkers
- The Next Five Years
Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies
Innate immune system
- Surface barriers
- Inflammation
- Complement system
- Cellular barriers
- Natural killer cells
Adaptive immune system
- Lymphocytes
- Killer T cells
- Helper T cells
- Gamma delta T cells
- B lymphocytes and antibodies
- Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system
Immuno Oncology Diagnostics
- Checkpoint Assays
- Cytokine Assays
- Genomic Germline
- Genomic Tumour
- Tumor Microenviroment
Profiles of Key Immuno-oncology Companies
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent/Dako
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ApoCell, Inc.
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- AVIVA Biosciences
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- BioIVT
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Burning Rock
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- Castle Biosciences, Inc.
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
- CytoTrack
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagnologix LLC
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Enzo Biochem
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Holdings
- GenomOncology
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Grail, Inc.
- Guardant Health
- HalioDx
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivogen
- Invivoscribe
- Janssen Diagnostics
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- Molecular MD
- MyCartis
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- NGeneBio
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Sense Biodetection
- Serametrix
- Siemens Healthineers
- Silicon Biosystems
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Singulomics
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Todos Medical
- Trovagene
- Volition
- Vortex Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/867fg6
