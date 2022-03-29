Global $525+ Bn NGOs and Charitable Organizations Markets Analysis, Opportunities and Strategies, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGOs and Charitable Organizations Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Mode of Donation, Organisation Location" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NGOs and charitable organizations market reached a value of nearly $329.3 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $329.3 billion in 2020 to $457.8 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 and reach $528.1 billion in 2030.
Growth in the historic period resulted from strong emerging markets growth, rise in household disposable income, corporate-NGO partnerships and increase in public donations.
Going forward, increasing corporate social responsibility, rising environmental awareness, increasing use of internet and economic growth will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the NGOs and charitable organizations market in the future include geopolitical tensions, stringent regulations and COVID-19.
The NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented by type into trust and foundations, voluntary health organizations, human rights organizations, environment, conservation and wildlife organizations, and others - NGOs and charitable organizations. The trust and foundations market was the largest segment of the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by art type, accounting for 55.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the voluntary health organizations market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.
The NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented by mode of donation into online and offline. The online market was the largest segment of the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by mode of donation, accounting for 85.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the online market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by mode of donation, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2025.
The NGOs and charitable organizations market is by organization location into domestic and international. The domestic market was the largest segment of the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by organization location, accounting for 69.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the domestic market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by organization location, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020-2025.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the NGOs and charitable organizations market, accounting for 38.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the NGOs and charitable organizations market will be Asia Pacific, and, Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.1% and 7.3% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.0% and 6.7% respectively.
The NGOs and charitable organizations market is highly fragmented, with large number of regional players operating in the market. The top 10 companies in the market occupied 4.05% of market share in the global NGOs and charitable organizations market. The key organizations in the industry are focusing expanding development across the globe through strategic partnerships and collaboration with regional/local organizations operating the market.
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was the largest competitor with 1.31% of the market, followed by Direct Relief with 0.61%, Medecins Sans Frontieres with 0.55%, AmeriCares with 0.28%, The American Red Cross with 0.28%, The Nature Conservancy with 0.28%, UNICEF USA with 0.19%, OxFam with 0.15%, Feed the Children with 0.14%, and The Rotary Foundation with 0.10%.
The top opportunities in the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by type will arise in the trust and foundations segment, which will gain $79.4 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by mode of donation will arise in the online segment, which will gain $120.1 billion of global annual sales by 2025.The top opportunities in segment by organization location will arise in the domestic segment, which will gain $96.6 billion of global annual sales by 2025.The NGOs and charitable organizations market size will gain the most in India at $29.5 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the NGOs and charitable organizations market include incorporating mobile technologies and applications to simplify the process of charitable donations, considering crowd funding platforms to attract more investments, consider investing in CRM software to improve donor communications, consider partnering with corporates to bring about transformative change, investing in predictive and descriptive analytics to generate actionable insights, investing in drone technology for safe and efficient monitoring of wildlife and adopting to virtual fundraiser or campaigns.
Key Topics Covered:
1. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type
6.3. Segmentation By Mode of Donation
6.4. Segmentation By Organization Location
7. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. Trust And Foundations
7.2.2. Voluntary Health Organizations
7.2.3. Human Rights Organizations
7.2.4. Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations
7.2.5. Others - NGOs And Charitable Organizations
7.3. Segmentation By Mode Of Donation
7.3.1. Online
7.3.2. Offline
7.4. Segmentation By Organization Location
7.4.1. Domestic
7.4.2. International
8. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1.1. Resources
8.1.2. Financial Institutions
8.1.3. NGOs And Charitable Organizations
8.1.4. End Users
9. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples
9.1.1. Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations
9.1.2. Voluntary Health Organizations
9.1.3. Voluntary Health Organizations
10. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Customer Information
10.1. Geneva Based NGOs Recovering From The Impact Of COVID-19
10.2. Canadian Donors Giving More to Charity
10.3. Financial Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic On NGOs In The UK
10.4. Increased Desire To Give Back To Society In India
10.5. Likelihood To Donate Increased During Pandemic In The UK
10.6. Level Of Trust In Different Countries
10.7. Donations By Cause
10.8. Technology Adoption Among The NGOs
10.9. Donations Made To Charity In The UK
11. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Adoption Of Mobile Applications For Donations
11.2. Crowd Funding Platforms To Raise Funds
11.3. CRM Software To Track Donations
11.4. Rise In Partnerships And Collaborations
11.5. Predictive And Descriptive Analytics
11.6. Drones For Wildlife Conservation
11.7. Rise In Virtual Fundraisers
12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. The Role Of NGOs During The Pandemic
12.3. Negative Impact On Charitable Organizations
12.4. Future Outlook
13. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Billion)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025
14. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
14.2. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
15. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Segmentation
15.1. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.2. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, Segmentation By Mode of Donation, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.3. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, Segmentation By Organization Location, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
16. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1. NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Expenditure, Global
Companies Mentioned
- Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- Direct Relief
- Medecins Sans Frontieres
- AmeriCares
- The American Red Cross
- The Nature Conservancy
- UNICEF USA
- OxFam
- Feed the Children
- The Rotary Foundation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vokkj2
