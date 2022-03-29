Press Release
Nokia and Chunghwa Telecom enhance 5G partnership with energy-efficient network upgrade
- New deal will see Nokia deploy solutions that unlock the full business potential of 5G enabled by its energy-efficient AirScale portfolio as well as support a lower carbon footprint in line with CHT's ESG commitments
29 March 2022
Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) in a two-year deal to enhance its 5G network across Taiwan's central and southern regions. The deal will see Nokia provide equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio across 4,000 new sites to boost performance and capacity. It will also support CHT's ambition of continuing its market leadership by unlocking the full potential of 5G, coupled with achieving a significantly lower carbon footprint.
Nokia will supply CHT with a wide range of solutions from its AirScale Single RAN equipment portfolio including macro base stations, small cells, 5G Massive MIMO antennas (64TRX and 32TRX), and passive RRH (8TRX and 4TRX) supporting different spectrum bands. These solutions will support CHT's ongoing 5G coverage enhancement, network optimization, and ensure the best user experience for both outdoor and indoor enterprise use scenarios. The deal will also include network implementation and optimization services.
The deal will see Nokia continue its long-term vendor partnership with CHT which has been in place from the deployment of 2G networks. The move will support CHT's competitive advantages to seize new business opportunities in the 5G era across several key industries including manufacturing, gaming, sports, and medicine with the use of services such as VR, AR, and 4K for live streaming.
Dr. Alex C.C. Chien, President of Network Technology Group, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. said: "Our commitment to delivering best-in-class 5G services to our customers is a priority for Chunghwa Telecom. This enhanced deal with our technology partner, Nokia, will help us to maintain our position as the number one mobile operator in Taiwan by delivering new and innovative services for our customers."
Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Chunghwa Telecom. In particular, I am pleased that our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio will support its sustainability efforts by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Taiwan's mobile market is highly competitive with customer expectations for innovation and quality, so I am delighted Chunghwa is also prioritizing making its network and footprint greener."
Resources:
Nokia AirScale
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.
Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.