Proactive news headlines including GTI Resources, Horizon Minerals, St George Mining and Tempus Resources

Sydney, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



GTI Resources Ltd GTR has completed its maiden drilling program at Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin and has identified mineralisation "with economic potential based on widths, grades and depth". Click here

has completed its maiden drilling program at Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin and has identified mineralisation "with economic potential based on widths, grades and depth". Click here Horizon Minerals Ltd HRZ has revealed positive economic results from its pre-feasibility study of the Cannon underground gold project near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia. Click here

has revealed positive economic results from its pre-feasibility study of the Cannon underground gold project near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia. Click here St George Mining Ltd SGQ has outlined five large conceptual targets for nickel-copper-platinum group elements (PGE) mineralisation to be tested as a priority at its flagship Mt Alexander Project in the northern Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. Click here

has outlined five large conceptual targets for nickel-copper-platinum group elements (PGE) mineralisation to be tested as a priority at its flagship Mt Alexander Project in the northern Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. Click here Tempus Resources Ltd ( TMR TMRR will focus its 2022 Canadian exploration program, including drilling, on mineralisation expansion at the Elizabeth Gold Project in southern British Columbia. Click here

will focus its 2022 Canadian exploration program, including drilling, on mineralisation expansion at the Elizabeth Gold Project in southern British Columbia. Click here Lake Resources NL ( LKE LLKKF hit a new share price record on signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan-based trading company Hanwa Co Ltd to negotiate the offtake of up to 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per annum over 10 years at market prices. Click here

hit a new share price record on signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan-based trading company Hanwa Co Ltd to negotiate the offtake of up to 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per annum over 10 years at market prices. Click here Antilles Gold Ltd ( AAU ANTMF is looking to raise A$3.25 million, minus approximately A$180,000 in costs, to fund work at the joint venture La Demajagua open pit gold-silver mine in southwest Cuba. Click here

is looking to raise A$3.25 million, minus approximately A$180,000 in costs, to fund work at the joint venture La Demajagua open pit gold-silver mine in southwest Cuba. Click here FAR Ltd FAR 's board has decided to retain a US$126 million payment received in cash from Woodside Energy's purchase of FAR's entire interest in the Senegal RSSD Project, rather than demerging the capital into a separate entity. Click here

's board has decided to retain a US$126 million payment received in cash from Woodside Energy's purchase of FAR's entire interest in the Senegal RSSD Project, rather than demerging the capital into a separate entity. Click here Golden Rim Resources Ltd GMR is finalising plans for a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here

is finalising plans for a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here Kiland Ltd KIL has launched a A$32.4 million fully underwritten 7 for 11 non-renounceable entitlement offer at A$1.10 per share to finance the development of its Kangaroo Island landholding into a top tier institutional-grade agricultural estate. Click here

has launched a A$32.4 million fully underwritten 7 for 11 non-renounceable entitlement offer at A$1.10 per share to finance the development of its Kangaroo Island landholding into a top tier institutional-grade agricultural estate. Click here Yandal Resources Ltd YRL has returned further high-grade gold from a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Gordons Gold Project, 30 kilometres from Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia. Click here

has returned further high-grade gold from a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Gordons Gold Project, 30 kilometres from Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia. Click here Australian Gold and Copper Ltd AGC has a second phase reverse circulation (RC) drill program underway focused on extensions to near-surface gold intersections as well as new targets identified by pXRF soil sampling at Boxdale prospect within the Moorefield Project in central NSW. Click here

has a second phase reverse circulation (RC) drill program underway focused on extensions to near-surface gold intersections as well as new targets identified by pXRF soil sampling at Boxdale prospect within the Moorefield Project in central NSW. Click here Dundas Minerals Ltd DUN has identified several low resistivity, high conductivity anomalies at Matilda South Prospect within its tenements in the highly prospective Albany-Fraser region of Western Australia. Click here

has identified several low resistivity, high conductivity anomalies at Matilda South Prospect within its tenements in the highly prospective Albany-Fraser region of Western Australia. Click here Venture Minerals Ltd ( VMS VTMLF has appointed highly experienced mining engineer Glenn Van Vlemen to lead the Underground Feasibility Study for the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project in Tasmania. Click here

has appointed highly experienced mining engineer Glenn Van Vlemen to lead the Underground Feasibility Study for the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project in Tasmania. Click here Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE has completed a $130 million two-tranche placement that will fully fund the construction of the 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire with no debt. Click here

has completed a $130 million two-tranche placement that will fully fund the construction of the 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire with no debt. Click here Alligator Energy Ltd AGE is trading higher today, encouraged by strong results returned from resource infill drilling, a down-hole prompt fission neutron (PFN) logging program and further sonic core assays. Click here

is trading higher today, encouraged by strong results returned from resource infill drilling, a down-hole prompt fission neutron (PFN) logging program and further sonic core assays. Click here Elementos Ltd ( ELT ELTLF has completed an optimisation study for the Oropesa Tin Project that outlines material increases in scale and economics for the Spanish project. Click here

has completed an optimisation study for the Oropesa Tin Project that outlines material increases in scale and economics for the Spanish project. Click here Hartshead Resources NL HHR has appointed ERC Equipoise Ltd (ERCE) to provide an independent technical and commercial audit of the reserves and resources associated with the Phase I, II and III developments on its Seaward Licence P2607 in the UK Southern Gas Basin. Click here

has appointed ERC Equipoise Ltd (ERCE) to provide an independent technical and commercial audit of the reserves and resources associated with the Phase I, II and III developments on its Seaward Licence P2607 in the UK Southern Gas Basin. Click here ioneer Ltd's ( INR GSCCF wholly-owned subsidiary Ioneer USA Corp has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nevada-based NexTech Batteries, a global leader in proprietary lithium-sulphur battery technology. Click here

wholly-owned subsidiary Ioneer USA Corp has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nevada-based NexTech Batteries, a global leader in proprietary lithium-sulphur battery technology. Click here Great Boulder Resources Ltd GBR has observed visible gold in diamond core from Mulga Bill prospect at the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

has observed visible gold in diamond core from Mulga Bill prospect at the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here Carnavale Resources Ltd CAV has kicked off a 5,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at newly discovered, shallow, high-grade gold lodes at the Kookynie Gold Project, including the McTavish East prospect targeting extensions to the high-grade zone along strike and at depth. Click here

has kicked off a 5,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at newly discovered, shallow, high-grade gold lodes at the Kookynie Gold Project, including the McTavish East prospect targeting extensions to the high-grade zone along strike and at depth. Click here Twenty Seven Co Ltd TSC has called time on an auger drilling program at the Yarbu Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

has called time on an auger drilling program at the Yarbu Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here Brookside Energy Ltd BRK has taken a major step towards realising the value of its extensive position in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin with its first well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI), the Jewell Well, paying out in less than six months from beginning production. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com