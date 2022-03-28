Thurgood Marshall College Fund Statement on President Biden's FY '23 Budget Proposal

Washington, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its FY23 budget proposal, President Biden and his administration have once again demonstrated their commitment to investing in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in an historic fashion.
The President's FY23 recommended budget includes a record total $2,175 increase to the maximum Pell award, setting it on a path to meet the President's goal of doubling Pell by 2029; significant increases Title III funding to HBCUs, Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), and includes $450 million for four-year HBCUs, PBIs and MSIs to expand research and development infrastructure at these institutions.
Increasing research capacity and opportunity at our schools is of critical importance to the long-term sustainability and growth of our institutions, and to the overall research capacity of our nation as a whole. We are delighted that President Biden has recognized the importance of schools having an active role in this effort as was first demonstrated in the American Jobs Plan, then in the Build Back Better Act and now in the President's FY ‘23 recommended budget.
TMCF looks forward to working with Congressional leadership, the Congressional Black Caucus and the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus to adopt these historic proposals for the betterment of our institutions and their students.
