ACWA Responds to Gov. Newsom's Executive Order on Drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton released the following statement today in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's Executive Order that includes directing local water suppliers to activate, at a minimum, Level 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plans.
"Governor Newsom's Executive Order recognizes the extensive drought contingency planning already undertaken by local water agencies. It is critical that the state continues to empower local water supply and demand efforts that were proven effective during the last drought.
"ACWA member agencies have been committed to water use efficiency, as well as increasing long-term climate resilience in preparation for longer and more severe periods of drought. Agencies have made significant improvements and investments in water supply reliability, diversity and efficiency.
"At the same time, the state has put in motion a broad range of actions to address unprecedented drought conditions brought on by climate change. This includes notices of curtailments, reduced State Water Project allocations, and construction of barriers in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay-Delta to prevent salt intrusion.
"Most importantly, state funding approved in 2021 is a promising start on repairing and updating our aging infrastructure system. This commitment must continue on an expanded level if we are serious about building climate change resilience.
"ACWA is advocating for further state investment in the final state budget action in 2022, including state funding assistance for safety and climate resilience projects for California's dams. This urgent need is unaddressed in the current budget. Not only will this investment protect Californians, it can restore the capacity of many of our reservoirs to store water that can help blunt the impacts of drought.
"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our partners at the state and federal levels in keeping the focus on these investments as the most promising path toward climate change resilience."
ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com
Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627
