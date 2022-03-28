Total Pool Safety Inspections Brisbane Stresses Importance of Pool Safety Inspections in Preventing Drowning of Kids Under 5

Brisbane City, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

Total Pool Safety Inspections Brisbane, a company based in Hamilton, Queensland, Australia, wants to stress the importance of pool inspections because they can help in preventing the accidental drowning of children under five. It has been observed that drowning is one of the leading causes of death in Queensland for those who are under five year old. It has also been noted that there are more than seven near misses for every fatal drowning in this particular age group. It is important to note that all swimming pools on regulated land in Queensland are mandated to have a pool inspection at the time of sale or lease of the property. The licensed pool safety inspector has to issue a pool compliance certificate indicating that the swimming pool is compliant with the new pool safety laws and standards that became effective on December 1, 2010.

Total Pool Safety Inspections Brisbane is licensed by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) as a pool certifier and therefore can provide different types of pool certification services, including pre-purchase inspections, such as the issuance of pool safety certificates for pool fences. And their inspection team can also provide practical advice in the event that the pool is not compliant with the pool safety regulations. They also provide fixed pricing that is not only assured to be competitive but also has no hidden fees or charges. The company also offers a pre-inspection checklist without any charge. This checklist will be helpful in finding any common issues that may be a problem. It will also point the homeowner in the appropriate direction if there is any need to have some work performed on the swimming pool before a safety inspection is conducted.

There are several items to be included in the pre-inspection checklist for the Brisbane pool inspections. These include: adjoining boundary fences have climbable rails; the height of the pool safety barrier is under 1200 mm because of the increase in ground heights; the pool gates can self close from every position from their arc of operation, including just one centimetre away from the locking mechanism; the windows that open into the pool can only open for up to 100 mm; latch release on gate at least 1500 mm from ground if non-glass fence; no climbable items near the pool safety barrier; no gaps under the fence or gate to permanent, stable ground of more than 100 mm; the top of each gate hinge has to be 900 mm apart, or the tops of the gate hinges are 900 mm away from each other or they have a 60 degree angle cap on the hinge; all gates open away from the pool; no gaps in or under the fence over 100mm; all components of fence and gate are secure and tight; no climbable objects closer than 300mm on the inside of a non-glass fence; no potted plants or any other climbable items against the fence either on the outside or inside of the pool area; no gaps of over 100mm open up when the two vertical fence rails are squeezed together; and more.

There are several factors that make the services of Total Pool Safety Inspections Brisbane distinct from its competitors. These include: peace of mind for the homeowner in the knowledge that they are getting the appropriate advice; excellent customer service and reliability; the safety certificate supplied on the spot, if completely compliant; completely detailed reports with any non-compliance, explaining why the pool is not compliant and the needed steps to achieve compliance; their experience of completing more than 800 inspections; the fact they are fully insured and licensed; and weekend and after hours inspections.

People who would like to know more about pool safety inspection services provided by Total Pool Safety Inspections Brisbane can visit their website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

