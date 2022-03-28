Enzo Biochem Appoints David Bench and Kara Cannon to New Executive Management Positions

NEW YORK, NY, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ ("Enzo" or the "Company"), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced two key appointments to its new management structure. The Company announced Kara Cannon has been named Chief Operating Officer from her previous role as Chief Commercial Officer and David Bench, current Chief Financial Officer, has been named to the additional roles of Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Enzo is actively engaged in a search to augment its executive team including adding a Vice President of Commercialization, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Director of Research & Development, and General Counsel.

Dr. Mary Tagliaferri, Enzo's Chair of the Board of Directors, stated, "On behalf of the entire Board, I want to express our gratitude to Kara and David for their exceptional work and dedication to Enzo. They were instrumental in guiding the Company through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to their continued leadership and contribution in their newly expanded roles at Enzo."

Mr. Hamid Erfanian, Chief Executive Officer of Enzo, stated, "We are implementing a plan for focused growth at Enzo where we are commercializing the assets of the Company and bringing Enzo's breadth of products to market. As we plan for the future growth of the Company, we look to elevate leaders from within while enhancing both executive and mid-level management with external talent. Kara and David exemplify the character and accomplishments we look for in our leaders. As a team, we will succeed in bringing Enzo to the next level as a frontrunner in biotechnology and diagnostics."

New Executive Management Biographies

David Bench, Chief Financial Officer for Enzo Biochem, has been employed with the Company since 2019. Mr. Bench was previously Chief Financial Officer of ELLKAY, LLC, a healthcare information technology company servicing diagnostic laboratories, electronic medical record providers, payors, hospital/health systems and ambulatory practices. Mr. Bench has served as President of DBC Group, LLC, an advisory and consulting firm working with emerging public companies and as an investment banker at Arete Wealth Management, covering the telecommunications, media and technology industries. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bench worked at the investment banking firms Lazard and Arnhold and S. Bleichroeder. He received his B.A. in Economics and a Masters in International Economics and Finance, both from Brandeis University.

Kara Cannon has been with the Company for over a decade having joined in 2011 and has been responsible for strategic and tactical marketing, sales, manufacturing and general management of operations. Ms. Cannon previously held executive positions at Pall Corporation, where she focused on commercial operations within the areas of diagnostics, biotechnology and biosciences (now Danaher Corporation). She has also held marketing and technical positions at Dynal Biotech (now ThermoFisher Scientific). She has had extensive experience in the marketing and selling of innovative platforms for the diagnostics markets, as well as, the development and execution of strategic plans for the growth and sustainability of diagnostic-related businesses. Ms. Cannon holds a BA from Franklin and Marshall College.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem's products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company's products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

