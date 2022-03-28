Treace Files Patent Infringement Suit To Protect Lapiplasty® Bunion Technology

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace" or the "Company") TMCI, a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), announced today that it filed a lawsuit against Fusion Orthopedics, LLC, alleging infringement of multiple patents related to Treace's Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system. Treace's lawsuit also alleges copyright infringement, infringement of Treace's trademark rights and unfair competition. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, seeking injunctive relief and damages.



"Treace's Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system is the gold standard for the surgical treatment of bunions," said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. "Since inception, we have made important investments in developing our pioneering technology, in partnership with surgeons, which has led to improvements in the lives of thousands of bunion patients. The United States Patent and Trademark Office, as well as Patent Offices around the globe, have recognized our innovative work and have granted us dozens of patents on these technologies. We have also secured trademarks to prevent others from capitalizing on Treace's reputation and copyrights to protect improper copying of our work. Our intellectual property is a critical component in advancing bunion patient care." Mr. Treace added, "We remain committed to protecting our proprietary technology and intellectual property, which drives our ability to continue to innovate solutions that benefit patients."

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot correction. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

