Immunovant to Host Virtual R&D Day on March 30, 2022

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. IMVT, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D event on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 9:00 AM ET to 11:00 AM ET.

Immunovant's R&D event will include discussions with company management and key opinion leaders in thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cholesterol management. Discussions will focus on the current treatment landscape for these indications as well as batoclimab's (IMVT-1401) broad potential to address the unmet needs in target patient populations. New analyses from the Phase 2b study of batoclimab in thyroid eye disease will be presented as well as data from an ongoing, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study evaluating the co-administration of batoclimab and atorvastatin.

Featured speakers will include:

Michael Davidson, MD , Professor and Director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine

, Professor and Director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine George Kahaly, MD, PhD , Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology / Metabolism at the Johannes Gutenberg University (JGU) Medical Center Department of Medicine | ORPHAN Disease Center for Graves' Orbitopathy and Autoimmune Polyendocrinopathy

, Professor of Medicine and Endocrinology / Metabolism at the Johannes Gutenberg University (JGU) Medical Center Department of Medicine | ORPHAN Disease Center for Graves' Orbitopathy and Autoimmune Polyendocrinopathy Andrea Kossler, MD, FACS , Director, Oculoplastic Plastic Surgery & Orbital Oncology and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University

, Director, Oculoplastic Plastic Surgery & Orbital Oncology and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University Katherine Ruzhansky, MD, MS , Clinical Neurologist, Associate Professor of Neurology, and Director of the EMG Lab at the Medical University of South Carolina

, Clinical Neurologist, Associate Professor of Neurology, and Director of the EMG Lab at the Medical University of South Carolina Nicholas Silvestri, MD, FAAN , Clinical Neurologist, Associate Professor of Neurology, and Assistant Dean for Student and Academic Affairs at the University of Buffalo

, Clinical Neurologist, Associate Professor of Neurology, and Assistant Dean for Student and Academic Affairs at the University of Buffalo David Tucker MB ChB, BSc, MD MRCP, FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist, Blood Transfusion and Patient Blood Management Lead, and NIHR CRN Regional Subspecialty Lead for Malignant and Non-Malignant Haematology at Royal Cornwall NHS Trust

Following the formal presentations, company management will participate in a live question and answer session.

To attend the event, please register at: Immunovant R&D Day Registration. A replay of the event will be available on the Immunovant website following its conclusion.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, we are boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. Our investigational compound, batoclimab, is a novel, fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). Designed to be a simple, subcutaneous injection with dosing that can be tailored based on disease severity and stage, batoclimab may reduce immunoglobin G (IgG) antibodies that cause inflammation and disease. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "believe," "estimate," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include Immunovant's plan to develop batoclimab across a broad range of autoimmune indications and the potential benefits of batoclimab's unique attributes. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Immunovant's management that, although Immunovant believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Immunovant expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: initial results or other preliminary analyses or results of early clinical trials may not be predictive final trial results or of the results of later clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from clinical trials; the timing of discussions with regulatory agencies, as well as regulatory submissions and potential approvals; the continued development of Immunovant's product candidate, including the timing of the commencement of additional clinical trials and resumption of current trials; Immunovant's scientific approach, clinical trial design, indication selection and general development progress; future clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; any product candidate that Immunovant develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; Immunovant's product candidate may not be beneficial to patients, or even if approved by regulatory authorities, successfully commercialized; the potential impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Immunovant's clinical development plans and timelines; Immunovant's business is heavily dependent on the successful development, regulatory approval and commercialization of its sole product candidate, batoclimab; Immunovant is at an early stage in development of batoclimab; and Immunovant will require additional capital to fund its operations and advance batoclimab through clinical development. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Immunovant's periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Immunovant's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022, and Immunovant's subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Immunovant undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

