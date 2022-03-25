Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sea, Cortexyme, and RBB and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sea Limited SE, Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX, and RBB Bancorp RBB. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Sea Limited SE

On February 14, 2022, Bloomberg reported that "India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.'s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns."

On this news, Sea's stock price fell $29.11 per share, or 18.39%, to close at $129.17 per share on February 14, 2022.

Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX

On October 26, 2021, Cortexyme issued a press release "report[ing] top-line results from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy of atuzaginstat (COR388), an investigational orally administered small-molecule that targets gingipain proteases from the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis)." The press release reported, in relevant part, that the study had failed to meet statistical significance in its co-primary endpoints of improving cognitive and functional abilities in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. On this news, Cortexyme's stock price fell $44.17 per share, or 76.58%, to close at $13.51 per share on October 27, 2021. Then, on January 26, 2022, Cortexyme disclosed receipt of a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") advising that the FDA had "plac[ed] a full clinical hold on atuzaginstat's (COR388) Investigational New Drug application (IND 134303)."

On this news, Cortexyme's stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 31.46% to close at $6.21 per share on January 26, 2022.

RBB Bancorp RBB

On February 18, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced the abrupt departure of Tammy Song, the EVP and Chief Lending Officer of RBB Bancorp's wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.

Four days later, on February 22, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced its President and CEO (Alan Thian) would take a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation being conducted by a special committee of the Company's board of directors.

On this news, RBB Bancorp's stock price declined by $2.69 per share, or approximately 10.45%, from $25.75 to $23.06 over two trading days.

