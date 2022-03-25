Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating MoneyLion, Agrify, Cronos, and Everbridge and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MoneyLion, Inc. ML, Agrify Corporation AGFY, Cronos Group, Inc. CRON, and Everbridge, Inc. EVBG. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



MoneyLion, Inc. ML

On March 10, 2022, MoneyLion disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "the Company's management has noted errors related to operating expenses, net loss and basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and additional paid-in capital and retained earnings in the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, along with related impacts to the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the condensed consolidated statements of redeemable convertible preferred stock, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' deficit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021." MoneyLion further disclosed that "the Company's management identified a second error . . . as the denominator of the diluted net income per share calculation for the three months ended September 30, 2021 did not include the impact of dilutive securities" and that "[t]he Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, has determined that the calculation of diluted net income per share included within the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021 should have included the impact of dilutive securities." Accordingly, the Audit Committee of MoneyLion's Board of Directors determined that the financial statements in question "should no longer be relied upon and should be restated in order to correct the errors described above."

On this news, MoneyLion's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 7.11%, to close at $2.29 per share on March 10, 2022.

For more information on the MoneyLion investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ML

Agrify Corporation AGFY

On December 16, 2021, during trading hours, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report regarding Agrify which alleges several issues at the Company including that "[w]e believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers." Further the report alleges that "Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders[,]" and that "[e]vidence showed that five (5) of Agrify's eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators."

On this news, Agrify's common stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 16, 2021.

For more information on the Agrify investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AGFY

Cronos Group, Inc. CRON

On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that "[o]n November 8, 2021, Cronos Group Inc. . . . determined that it will be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 previously filed on Form 10-Q on August 6, 2021" and advising that "[t]he Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon." Cronos further stated that "[t]he Company concluded that it should have recorded an impairment charge of not less than $220 million on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company will restate its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, accordingly." According to Cronos, the Company "is also evaluating whether to record an additional impairment in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021."

On this news, Cronos's stock price fell $1.01 per share, or 15.05%, to close at $5.70 per share on November 9, 2021.

For more information on the Cronos Group investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CRON

Everbridge, Inc. EVBG

On December 9, 2021, after the market closed, Everbridge announced that CEO David Meredith resigned. Bloomberg reported analyst Stifel as stating, "[t]he timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of Mr. Meredith's departure combined with the company's guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story" and that there are "more questions than answers at this point."

Following this news, Everbridge shares fell $52.37 per share, over 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021.

For more information on the Everbridge investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EVBG

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com