Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab" or the "Company") GRAB in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Grab stock between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The Complaint alleges that on March 3, 2022, the Company disclosed its fourth quarter revenues had declined 44% from the previous quarter and reported a $1.1 billion loss for the quarter. The Company's Chief Financial Officer attributed the poor financial results to "invest[ing] heavily" in driver incentives and stated that it would take one or two quarters "to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand." On this news, the Company's stock price fell over 37%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.

During the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's driver supply declined during the third quarter and as a result, the Company continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply." Consequently, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Grab should contact the Firm prior to the May 16, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .