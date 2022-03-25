InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Reliq Health's Signing of an Agreement with a US Contract Research Organization and Expansion into Clinical Trials Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. RHT RQHTF MHN, a rapidly growing global telemedicine company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed an agreement with a US Contract Research Organization which will use Reliq's iUGO Care software and Patient Engagement services to support their oncology clinical trials. This new client, a highly respected and experienced Contract Research Organization, in the last year alone conducted more than 1,000 clinical trials involving more than 200,000 physicians and more than 600 clinical sites.



They will be utilizing a combination of Reliq's proprietary solutions for the clinical trials, including iUGO Care, iUGO Home, iUGO Voice and the iUGO patient portal. Through this contract, Reliq expects to onboard more than 3,000 clinical trial patients in 2022. When the 3,000 patients are fully onboarded and generating revenues of US$40 per patient per month, the company anticipates generating revenue of more than CDN$150,000 per month.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar healthcare market. The company's powerful iUGO Care technology platform is a comprehensive SaaS solution that allows complex patients to receive high-quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

