HydroGraph Clean Power to attend CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) HGCPF (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, today announced that it will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022.

HydroGraph manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries, and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand such as hydrogen, all through an industry-leading patented technology that achieves the highest quality, a low cost, and, unlike conventional processes, is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, the small footprint allows for deployment virtually anywhere. The Company's initial go-to-market products of graphene and hydrogen are only the beginning for a platform of products in the advanced materials and energy spaces.

"With our graphene manufacturing plant in Manhattan, Kansas online and scaling up to commercial capacity by June, we're ready to shift the company's focus from R&D to commercialization," said Stuart Jara, CEO of HydroGraph. "Early investor feedback is extremely positive on our tremendous runway of growth potential with graphene, hydrogen and a platform of products, combined with our protective moat of industry-leading patented technology."

The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event provides links between growth-stage companies and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities. HydroGraph leadership will introduce investors to the business model and review the early progress for the newly public company, with graphene under production now and a hydrogen prototype technology scheduled for Q3.

Jara said he plans to devote time to helping investors understand the potential for graphene, a product that may be new to many of them.

Graphene, a "super-material" poised to explode in the commercial market, is stronger than steel, harder than diamond, more conductive than copper, with better electron mobility than silicon. Its market is vast — the product is added to other materials to enhance strength, water resistance, flexibility, electrical conductivity; and graphene supports clean energy by improving battery, solar panel and supercapacitor technology. HydroGraph's graphene wins for customers on price and performance, produced with a patented technology superior to conventional graphene production which is expensive, energy-intensive and environmentally harmful.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company owns the worldwide exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

