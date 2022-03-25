Noema Pharma to Attend and Present at Stifel 2022 CNS Days

BASEL, Switzerland, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a Swiss-based clinical-stage company targeting orphan and large-market central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces it will participate in the Stifel 2022 CNS Days conference, being held virtually from March 28 to 29, 2022. Management will also present the latest development of Noema to investors and will host 1:1 investor meetings.



Investors interested in meeting management can contact either info@noemapharma.com or gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com to schedule a meeting.

Presentation Details

Date: Monday 28 March, 2022

Time: 8:15 to 8:40 am EDT / 2.15 to 2.40 pm CET

Format: 15 minute presentation followed by 10 minute Q&A

Speakers: Luigi Costa, Chief Executive Officer; George Garibaldi, Chief Medical Officer; Michael Gutch, Chief Financial Officer

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a Swiss-based company targeting neurological disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The company is developing four mid-clinical-stage therapeutic product candidates in-licensed from Roche. Lead product NOE-101, an mGluR5 inhibitor, is Phase 2b-ready for two indications: persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN). NOE-105, a PDE10A inhibitor, is currently enrolling a Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with Tourette Syndrome. The Company is undertaking validation studies in undisclosed indications for two additional clinical-stage assets, NOE-109, an mGluR2/3 inhibitor, and NOE-115, a triple re-uptake inhibitor. Noema Pharma was founded with the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.

