Femasys Inc. to Participate in the M-Vest 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

ATLANTA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. FEMY, a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that the Company will participate in a panel at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, hosted by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest, being held March 28th – 30th from 9:00 am – 5:30 pm ET.
During this on-demand virtual conference, Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the panel detailed below:
Panel title: "Advances in Women's Health: From Clinical to Commercial."
Panel Description: From the bench to commercial, advances in the women's health category are expanding available options and unlocking opportunities.
Panel day/ time: Monday, March 28th from 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET
About Femasys
Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company's product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCerv®, a technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician's office setting.
