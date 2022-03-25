The Worldwide Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $5.24 Billion by 2028

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global law enforcement personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2028, according to the report. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2028. Rising awareness pertaining to officer safety in tactical and riot control situations is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.



Growing government procurement globally to produce lightweight advanced protective equipment for law enforcement agencies is expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising government subsidies and donations to law enforcement agencies are likely to boost the demand for personal protective equipment by the officers.



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has increased the demand for PPE in law enforcement agencies as they have to constantly be in touch with the public to perform their duties and also implement social distancing and enforce strict lockdowns as directed by local governments, thereby increasing the risk of contracting the virus.



Law enforcement personal protective equipment companies are focusing on collaboration for technological development and innovation. For instance, in September 2021, ArmorSource and SKYDEX partnered together to develop new generation helmet protection for military and law enforcement agencies.



Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Report Highlights

By product, the respiratory protection segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period on account of the increased demand for masks by law enforcement officers during the COVID-19 pandemic

The protective clothing product segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to its ability to protect law enforcement officers from chemical and biological chemical agents while responding to emergency situations, such as riots and crowd control

The head protection product segment accounted for over 15.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 on account of the rising awareness pertaining to the increasing number of enforcement officers being killed or injured with firearms or IED explosions in the past decade

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the rising government funding for PPE to meet the increased counterterrorism and homeland security efforts, along with the ongoing pandemic situation in the region

The majority of manufacturers are committed to providing items that use the most creative and cutting-edge technologies to assure maximum comfort, durability, and protection for law enforcement officers

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market - Market dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrants

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Protective Clothing

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Respiratory Protection

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Eye & Face Protection

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Head Protection

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6. Hand Protection

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.5. Public Companies

7.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis

7.6. Private Companies

7.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. 3M

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2. Honeywell International, Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Performance

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.3. The SAFARILAND Group

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.5. MSA Safety

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.6. XION Protective Gear

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Financial Performance

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.7. ArmorSource LLC

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.8. Lakeland Industries, Inc.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Financial Performance

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9. Ansell Protective Solutions

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.10. Avon Rubber PLC

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Financial Performance

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.11. COFRA SRL

8.11.1. Company Overview

8.11.2. Financial Performance

8.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.12. Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

8.12.1. Company Overview

8.12.2. Financial Performance

8.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.13. Armoured Republic, LLC

8.13.1. Company Overview

8.13.2. Financial Performance

8.13.3. Product Benchmarking

8.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.14. Ballistic Body Armour Pty

8.14.1. Company Overview

8.14.2. Financial Performance

8.14.3. Product Benchmarking

8.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.15. Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd.

8.15.1. Company Overview

8.15.2. Financial Performance

8.15.3. Product Benchmarking

8.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qudmae

