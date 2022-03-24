GBT Announces Participation at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) GBT today announced that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. E.T.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from GBT's website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved medicine that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in Phase 3 development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company's next generation HbS polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT's drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

