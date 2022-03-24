SeqLL to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest

BILLERICA, Mass., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeqLL Inc. ("SeqLL" or the "Company") SQL SQLLW))), a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services for collaborative partnerships, today announced that Daniel Jones, CEO of SeqLL will participate at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, taking place on March 28-30, 2022.



The presentation will be available on demand beginning at 9:00 am ET on Monday, March 28th. To register and attend the event, please click HERE. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.

About SeqLL Inc.

SeqLL Inc. ("SeqLL") is a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services in collaborative partnerships aimed at the development of novel scientific assets and intellectual property across multiple "omics" fields. The Company leverages its expertise with its True Single Molecule Sequencing ("tSMS®") platform to empower scientists and researchers with improved genetic tools to better understand the molecular mechanisms of disease that is essential to the continued development of new breakthroughs in genomic medicine, and that hopefully address the critical concerns involved with today's precision medicine. In sum, our experienced team works with our collaborators to develop innovative solutions tailored to the needs of each specific project.

Contacts:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com