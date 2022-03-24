Interior Design Software Market Size Worth $6.87Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Interior Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Residential Sector and Non-Residential Sector) and End User (Individual and Enterprise)", the global interior design software market growth is driven by rapid urbanization and high demand for personalized interior, rising career opportunities in interior designing and surging demand for interior designing and decorations, the increasing demand for interior designing and decoration in the residential, commercial, and construction sectors.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3.33 billion in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 6.87 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 130 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Application and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









Interior Design Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Autodesk Inc.; SmartDraw, LLC; Trimble Inc.; Dassault Systemes SE; and Foyr LLC are among the key players operating in the global interior design software market. Chief Architect, Inc.; ECDESIGN Sweden AB; RoomSketcher AS; Roomtodo OU; Asynth; and Planner 5D are a few other notable players that are profiled in this market study.





In addition, multiple other leading global, regional, and local market players; emerging companies; market disruptors; and niche market players were studied and analyzed during this study to gather a holistic view of the market. The rapidly growing number of start-ups in the market is anticipated to drive the growth of the global interior design software market during 2020–2028.





In 2022, Autodesk announced the acquisition of Moxion, a New Zealand-based developer of a powerful, residential sector platform for digital dailies used by leading filmmakers





In 2021, Dassault Systèmes partnered with a Canada-based Skidmore Group on the first implementation of its "HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers" 3D kitchen planning solution in North America.





The trends in interior designing are changing drastically with constant technological advancements and innovations. The COVID-19 pandemic has further propelled the demand of interior design software. The technological advancements increase the working efficiency by providing easy interface and constant development and saving time, which would contribute to the interior design software market growth in the coming years. The constant integration of new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR), allows the interior designer to project the 3D image of their design. For instance, DecorMatters has turn over traditional design platforms with its first web application backed by artificial intelligence technology to provide personalized interior design experiences. The technological integrations allow enterprise to collaborate with clients from their workspace and provide photo-realistic renderings, which, in turn, enhances the client's experience. These technological integrations also save time by reducing feedback loops.





The North America interior design software market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is one of the developed regions across the world. Interior designing is one of the well-known professions in the region. In 2020, more than 66,000 interior enterprises were available in the US, and the number is expected to increase at a considerable rate in the future. High per capita income, small houses, and technological advancements in North America have created the demand for better space utilization. This has increased the requirement for interior enterprise, which is driving the interior design software market growth.





Interior Design Software Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the interior design software market is bifurcated into residential sector and non-residential sector. The residential area consists of residential flats, rowhouses, houses, and apartments. The residential sector is expected to witness growth in the coming years owing to various factors, such as the booming construction sector and increasing population across the globe. On the other side, the non-residential sector comprises banks, offices, warehouses, restaurants, theaters, hospitals, and schools among others.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Interior Design Software Market:

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Argentina, and South Africa are a few of the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has adversely affected industries and the global economy. The factory shutdowns, travel restrictions, trade bans, and border lockdowns have adversely affected the interior design software industry. The interior design software market had a severe impact initially; however, the market is reviving and expected to grow post-pandemic. Moreover, the commercial building sector is the worst-hit sector as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many business firms to delay office reopening and further expansions. People are now renovating their houses by hiring interior enterprise and architects to design interiors of their choice.





















