Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI) to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group and Hosted by M-Vest

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced that of Palisade Bio, will participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, taking place on March 28–30, 2022.



As part of the conference, a video webcast of the Company's presentation will be available for viewing on-demand for those registered to attend.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies that aid patients suffering with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio's innovative lead asset LB1148, is a protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 clinical trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in the return of bowel function and a decrease in the length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Plans are underway to commence a pivotal, Phase 3 study of LB1148 in the second half of 2022. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with the chronic disruption to the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier. For more information, please visit palisadebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This communication contains "forward-looking" statements, including, without limitation, statements related to expectations regarding Palisade's plans for future presentations at investor conferences. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Palisade's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Palisade's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its clinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in Palisade Bio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Palisade expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Palisade's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.



Palisade Bio Investor Relations Contact:

Dawn Hofmeister

ir@palisadebio.com



Palisade Bio Media Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

julesa@coreir.com

917-885-7378